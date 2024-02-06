Best QLED TVs in India 2024: Comprehensive comparison guide, 10 picks

QLED TVs have revolutionized the viewing experience, offering stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With a plethora of options available, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive comparison guide, we have curated a list of the 10 best QLED TVs in India for 2024. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or a sports fan, there's a QLED TV for every need and budget. Let's dive into the details and find the perfect QLED TV for you.
1. Kodak 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43MT5055)
The Kodak 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and deep contrast. With built-in smart features and Dolby Digital Plus, it delivers an immersive viewing experience.
Pros
Vibrant QLED display
Immersive sound experience
Cons
Limited app support
2. Acer 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (AR43GR2851VQD)
The Acer 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV combines sleek design with powerful performance. With HDR support and adaptive backlighting, it delivers stunning visuals and true-to-life colors.
3. Samsung 55 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QE1CAKLXL)
The Samsung 55 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with Quantum Dot technology and Object Tracking Sound. With AirSlim design and Multi-View, it redefines entertainment.
Pros
Cinematic viewing experience
Immersive sound technology
Cons
Higher price range
4. Hisense 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43E7K)
The Hisense 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers a superior visual experience with Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming. With Game Mode and voice control, it's perfect for gaming and entertainment.
Pros
Superior visual experience
Enhanced gaming features
Cons
Limited app ecosystem
5. TCL 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55C645)
The TCL 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers stunning 4K visuals with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision. With hands-free voice control and gaming mode, it's designed for seamless entertainment.
Pros
Stunning 4K visuals
Seamless entertainment experience
Cons
Limited app compatibility
6. TCL 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (50T6G)
The TCL 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with 4K HDR and Micro Dimming. With hands-free voice control and multiple gaming modes, it's perfect for entertainment enthusiasts.
Pros
Immersive viewing experience
Enhanced gaming modes
Cons
Limited app support
7. TOSHIBA 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55M550MP)
The TOSHIBA 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers vibrant 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and Full Array Dimming. With built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, it's designed for seamless smart connectivity.
8. Blaupunkt 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43QD7050)
The Blaupunkt 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers immersive sound with Dolby Audio and superior 4K visuals. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's perfect for seamless streaming.
Pros
Immersive sound experience
Seamless streaming
Cons
Limited smart features
9. Vu 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55QMP)
The Vu 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Vision and Adaptive Contrast. With built-in Android TV and powerful speakers, it's perfect for entertainment enthusiasts.
Pros
Immersive viewing experience
Powerful sound output
Cons
Limited app compatibility
10. iFFALCON 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (iFF50Q73)
The iFFALCON 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers stunning visuals with QLED technology and Dolby Vision. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's designed for seamless connectivity.
Pros
Stunning QLED visuals
Seamless connectivity
Cons
Limited app support
Comparison Table
Product Name
Display Size
Resolution
Kodak 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43MT5055)
43-inch
4K Ultra HD
Acer 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (AR43GR2851VQD)
43-inch
4K Ultra HD
Samsung 55 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QE1CAKLXL)
55-inch
4K Ultra HD
Hisense 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43E7K)
43-inch
4K Ultra HD
TCL 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55C645)
55-inch
4K Ultra HD
TCL 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (50T6G)
50-inch
4K Ultra HD
TOSHIBA 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55M550MP)
55-inch
4K Ultra HD
Blaupunkt 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43QD7050)
43-inch
4K Ultra HD
Vu 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55QMP)
55-inch
4K Ultra HD
iFFALCON 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (iFF50Q73)
50-inch
4K Ultra HD
Best value for money:
The Hisense 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43E7K) offers the best value for money with superior visual experience, enhanced gaming features, and immersive sound technology at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Samsung 55 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QE1CAKLXL) stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering a cinematic viewing experience, Quantum Dot technology, Object Tracking Sound+, and a sleek AirSlim design.
How to find the best QLED TV:
Discovering the best QLED TV involves considering factors like screen size, resolution, picture quality, and smart features. Research reputable brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG. Compare specifications, read reviews, and visit stores for firsthand experience. Prioritize features like Quantum Dot technology, HDR support, and advanced audio for an immersive viewing experience.
FAQs on best QLED TV
The price range of QLED TVs in India varies from ?35,000 to ?90,000, depending on the brand, size, and features.
Yes, QLED TVs offer superior picture quality with brighter colors, deeper contrast, and higher resolution compared to traditional LED TVs.
Yes, QLED TVs are ideal for gaming with features like Game Mode, enhanced refresh rates, and immersive sound technology.
Samsung is renowned for its smart features, including built-in voice assistants, seamless connectivity, and app ecosystem.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more