Best QLED TVs in India 2024: Comprehensive comparison guide, 10 picks

Last Published on Feb 06, 2024 21:20 IST









QLED TVs have revolutionized the viewing experience, offering stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With a plethora of options available, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive comparison guide, we have curated a list of the 10 best QLED TVs in India for 2024. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or a sports fan, there's a QLED TV for every need and budget. Let's dive into the details and find the perfect QLED TV for you.

1. Kodak 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43MT5055)

The Kodak 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and deep contrast. With built-in smart features and Dolby Digital Plus, it delivers an immersive viewing experience.

Pros Vibrant QLED display

Immersive sound experience Cons Limited app support

2. Acer 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (AR43GR2851VQD)

The Acer 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV combines sleek design with powerful performance. With HDR support and adaptive backlighting, it delivers stunning visuals and true-to-life colors.

Pros Sleek design

True-to-life colors Cons Limited smart features

The Samsung 55 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with Quantum Dot technology and Object Tracking Sound. With AirSlim design and Multi-View, it redefines entertainment.

Pros Cinematic viewing experience

Immersive sound technology Cons Higher price range

4. Hisense 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43E7K)

The Hisense 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers a superior visual experience with Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming. With Game Mode and voice control, it's perfect for gaming and entertainment.

Pros Superior visual experience

Enhanced gaming features Cons Limited app ecosystem

5. TCL 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55C645)

The TCL 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers stunning 4K visuals with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision. With hands-free voice control and gaming mode, it's designed for seamless entertainment.

Pros Stunning 4K visuals

Seamless entertainment experience Cons Limited app compatibility

6. TCL 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (50T6G)

The TCL 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with 4K HDR and Micro Dimming. With hands-free voice control and multiple gaming modes, it's perfect for entertainment enthusiasts.

Pros Immersive viewing experience

Enhanced gaming modes Cons Limited app support

7. TOSHIBA 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55M550MP)

The TOSHIBA 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers vibrant 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and Full Array Dimming. With built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, it's designed for seamless smart connectivity.

Pros Vibrant 4K visuals

Seamless smart connectivity Cons Limited app ecosystem

The Blaupunkt 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers immersive sound with Dolby Audio and superior 4K visuals. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's perfect for seamless streaming.

Pros Immersive sound experience

Seamless streaming Cons Limited smart features

9. Vu 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55QMP)

The Vu 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Vision and Adaptive Contrast. With built-in Android TV and powerful speakers, it's perfect for entertainment enthusiasts.

Pros Immersive viewing experience

Powerful sound output Cons Limited app compatibility

10. iFFALCON 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (iFF50Q73)

The iFFALCON 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers stunning visuals with QLED technology and Dolby Vision. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's designed for seamless connectivity.

Pros Stunning QLED visuals

Seamless connectivity Cons Limited app support

Comparison Table

Product Name Display Size Resolution Kodak 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43MT5055) 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Acer 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (AR43GR2851VQD) 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Samsung 55 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QE1CAKLXL) 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Hisense 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43E7K) 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TCL 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55C645) 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TCL 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (50T6G) 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TOSHIBA 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55M550MP) 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Blaupunkt 43 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43QD7050) 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Vu 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55QMP) 55-inch 4K Ultra HD iFFALCON 50 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (iFF50Q73) 50-inch 4K Ultra HD

Best value for money: The Hisense 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (43E7K) offers the best value for money with superior visual experience, enhanced gaming features, and immersive sound technology at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Samsung 55 Inches Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA55QE1CAKLXL) stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering a cinematic viewing experience, Quantum Dot technology, Object Tracking Sound+, and a sleek AirSlim design.

How to find the best QLED TV: Discovering the best QLED TV involves considering factors like screen size, resolution, picture quality, and smart features. Research reputable brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG. Compare specifications, read reviews, and visit stores for firsthand experience. Prioritize features like Quantum Dot technology, HDR support, and advanced audio for an immersive viewing experience.

FAQs on best QLED TV What is the price range of QLED TVs in India? The price range of QLED TVs in India varies from ?35,000 to ?90,000, depending on the brand, size, and features. Do QLED TVs offer better picture quality than LED TVs? Yes, QLED TVs offer superior picture quality with brighter colors, deeper contrast, and higher resolution compared to traditional LED TVs. Are QLED TVs suitable for gaming? Yes, QLED TVs are ideal for gaming with features like Game Mode, enhanced refresh rates, and immersive sound technology. Which QLED TV brand is known for its smart features? Samsung is renowned for its smart features, including built-in voice assistants, seamless connectivity, and app ecosystem.

