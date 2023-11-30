Bajaj geyser 15 litre price vs other model price: Buyer's guide

Summary:
Compare Bajaj geyser 15 litre price with other models to find the best deal. Consider features, energy efficiency and customer reviews for a wise decision.
When it comes to hot water at home, Bajaj geysers have been a go-to choice for many. They're known for being reliable and getting the job done efficiently. But, with so many options out there, figuring out which geyser to go for can be a bit overwhelming. One crucial factor to consider in this decision-making process is the price, especially when we talk about the Bajaj geyser 15 litre price in comparison to other models in the market.
Why 15 litres, you might wonder? Well, it's a sweet spot – not too big, not too small. Just the right size to make sure you have enough hot water without wasting energy. Bajaj, being a big player in home appliances, gives you a bunch of choices when it comes to these 15-liter geysers. But, of course, the price tag is what catches your eye first.
So, let's break it down. The Bajaj geyser 15 litre price isn't just a number; it's a decision-maker. It's what determines if the geyser fits into your budget and if you're getting your money's worth. Bajaj has a reputation for providing good quality, but is it the best deal when we look at the cost?
When comparing the Bajaj geyser 15 litre price with others, it's not just about the money. It's about what you get for that money. Are there cool features? Is it energy-efficient? Will it last long? These are the questions we need answers to.
In the world of water heaters, 15 litres is like the Goldilocks of sizes – just right. Now, when it comes to picking the right geyser, it's not just about going for a big name; it's about finding that sweet spot where quality meets affordability. So, as we explore the options, let's keep our eyes on the numbers and make sure we're getting the best bang for our buck.
Bajaj Edera 15 Litre Storage Water Heater is a reliable solution for your hot water needs. With a polymer-coated tank designed to withstand 8 bar pressure, this water heater ensures durability and safety. The Puf insulation enhances efficiency, keeping your water warm for longer periods. The powder-coated metal body and child safety mode add an extra layer of protection.
With a thermostat knob for precise temperature control and a magnesium anode for long-lasting performance, the Bajaj Edrea Water Heater offers efficient heating with a focus on safety. The fire retardant cable and 16A plug provide added security. Experience the convenience and longevity of this water heater, featuring a high-quality heating element for optimal performance. Explore the Bajaj geyser 15 ltr Price and experience the perfect blend of safety, efficiency, and durability in water heating technology.
Brand: Bajaj
Product Dimensions: 36W x 47H Centimeters
Colour: White & Black
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 230
Pros
Cons
|Thermostat knob for temperature control
|Not suitable for large families
|Put insulation for energy efficiency
Step into a world of comfort with the Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater. Witness innovation with colour-changing LEDs that shift from blue to amber, indicating the water's temperature. Crafted from ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates, this geyser ensures higher corrosion resistance, promising an extended lifespan compared to standard inner tank designs.
Powered by an Incoloy glass-coated heating element, experience superior heating performance with efficiency. Ideal for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, the multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars. The clever design minimizes direct contact between cold and hot water, resulting in faster heating and optimized energy savings—delivering a remarkable 20% more hot water output. Find the perfect harmony of innovation and reliability with the Havells Instanio Prime. Explore both Havells 15L Price for a comprehensive understanding of options.
Brand: Havells
Product Dimensions: 30.8W x 52.2H Centimeters
Special Feature: Overheat Protection
Colour: White Blue
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Pros
Cons
20% more hot water output
Requires professional installation
Multi-function valve for safety
Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater is a reliable companion for your hot water needs. With a powerful 2 KW heating element and a glass-lined coated inner tank, this water heater ensures high efficiency and long-lasting performance. The fire retardant cable with a 3-pin plug and multiple safety systems, including protection against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, guarantee a secure and worry-free experience. Know the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price and discover why this product is among the Top 10 Geysers, offering a perfect balance of efficiency, safety, and durability. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the inner tank.
Brand: Bajaj
Product Dimensions: 30.8W x 50.1H Centimeters
Colour: white
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Pros
Cons
2-year product warranty and 5-year tank warranty
Requires professional installation
Special protection device against corrosion
Discover a new level of water heating technology with the Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater. Featuring innovative colour-changing LEDs that shift from blue to amber, this geyser provides a visual indicator of the water's temperature, ensuring a perfect bath every time. Crafted from ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates, this water heater offers superior corrosion resistance, promising a longer lifespan compared to standard inner tank designs. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures exceptional heating performance, delivering hot water with efficiency.
Tailored for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, the multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars, ensuring safety. With a design that minimizes direct contact between cold and hot water, this geyser achieves faster heating and optimized energy savings, resulting in a remarkable 20% more hot water output.. Look into Geyser Price 2023 for a comprehensive comparison and choose innovation for your comfort
Brand: Racold
Product Dimensions: 29W x 44.2H Centimeters
Special Feature: Rust Proof
Colour: White
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Pros
Cons
Efficient LED temperature indicator
Limited capacity for large families
Corrosion-resistant steel construction
Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater. This storage water heater, with a 15-liter capacity, is a perfect blend of efficiency and durability. With a powerful 2000 Watts and a 4-star BEE rating, it provides optimal heating while being energy-conscious.
The SS 304 inner tank and CRCA outer body ensure longevity, and the compact dimensions make it suitable for various spaces. The innovative Titanium Armour Technology prevents corrosion, and the Swirl Flow Technology guarantees 20% more hot water. Multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, while IPX4 waterproof technology enhances the product's life.
Included in the box are the water heater unit, warranty card, user manual, and mounting accessories. With a warranty of 1 year on the product, 2 years on the heating element, and 5 years on the tank, this water heater is a reliable choice. Get to know the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price and discover why it's top among 15L Geyser picks.
Brand: Bajaj
Colour: White
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars
Pros
Cons
Titanium Armour Technology
Compact design may not suit all spaces
Durable SS 304 inner tank
Candes Geyser 15 Litre, offering optimal performance and efficiency. This water heater is designed to meet the demands of modern households, ensuring a steady supply of hot water. With a 15-liter capacity, it caters to your family's needs seamlessly.
The Candes Geyser boasts a sleek and compact design, making it suitable for various spaces. The robust inner tank and outer body construction ensure durability, while the efficient heating element guarantees quick and consistent heating. Multiple safety features protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, ensuring a secure bathing experience.
Discover the perfect blend of reliability and affordability with the Candes Geyser 15 Litre, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet efficient water heating solution.
Brand: Candes
Product Dimensions: 12W x 12H Centimeters
Special Feature : Auto Restart
Colour: Ivory
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Pros
Cons
Reliable inner tank construction
Energy efficiency could be improved
Suitable for various spaces
Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater is a stylish and high-performance addition to your home. With a 15-liter capacity and impressive 4-star BEE rating, this storage water heater provides efficient heating while promoting energy savings. Enjoy the convenience of free installation, covering both installation and pipes (sold separately). Contact 22-4128- to book your hassle-free installation.
The water heater boasts a designer sheet metal coating and a stardust design, making it India's first pre-coated sheet metal body. The Mild Steel inner tank with glass-lined coating, coupled with Titanium Armour Technology, ensures corrosion resistance and longevity. Swirl Flow Technology guarantees 2% more hot water, and multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure.
Delve into the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price and elevate your bathing experience with the Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe. With a comprehensive warranty of 2 years on the product, 3 years on the heating element, and 7 years on the tank, this water heater offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability.
Brand: Bajaj
Product Dimensions: 38.6W x 50.5H Centimeters
Colour: Multicolor
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars
Pros
Cons
Designer sheet metal coating
Mild Steel inner tank
India's first pre-coated body
CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater is a reliable companion for your daily hot water needs. The glassline tank with Vitreous Porcelain Shield ensures durability, while the superior heating element with 1.2 KG provides quick and efficient heating. The magnesium anode offers anti-corrosion protection, and the water-resistant IPX4 rating adds an extra layer of safety.
Designed for convenience, this water heater features an anti- rust galvanized body and high-density puff insulation for energy-saving benefits. The 4-layer safety system includes a thermostat, thermal cut-out, versatile multi-functional valve, and a fire-proof power cord. Suitable for high-rise buildings, the CG Magnamix promises intelligent cost-saving with its automatic reset capillary thermostat and standby cut-off mechanism.
Experience rapid heating with the advanced 1200 gms heating element, crafted from 99.9% pure copper and coated with nickel for lightning-fast performance. Invest in efficiency, durability, and safety with the CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater.
Brand: CG
Colour: White
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Style: 15L
Pros
Cons
Energy-Saving Insulation
Limited Water Capacity
Water-Resistant Design
Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater is a powerful and reliable solution for your daily hot water needs. With a 15-liter capacity and 2000 Watts of power, this storage water heater provides efficient heating for your home. The 4-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency, and the free installation service, covering both installation and pipes, adds convenience.
The SS 304 inner tank and CRCA outer body guarantee durability and rust prevention. With high-pressure withstanding capabilities, this water heater is suitable for use in high-rise buildings. Multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, ensuring a secure bathing experience. The neon indicator signals power on and heating function, while the fire retardant cable adds an extra layer of safety.
Explore the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price and get your best bathing experience with the Bajaj Shakti Plus.
Brand: Bajaj
Colour: Ivory
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Style: Indoor Installation
Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars
Pros
Cons
High-pressure compatibility
Pipes not included in installation
Neon indicator for status
Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater is a perfect blend of efficiency and durability. Boasting a 4-star BEE rating and a 15-liter capacity, this storage water heater ensures optimal heating with energy savings. The adjustable knob allows temperature settings between 25°C to 75°C, providing the flexibility to achieve your desired water temperature.
Crafted with Feroglas Tech and a single weld design, the ultra-thick superior steel construction enhances corrosion resistance, making it ideal for high-pressure conditions, even in high-rise buildings (8 bars). The Incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures superior performance, resisting oxidation and corrosion in challenging water conditions.
Experience peace of mind with the multi-function safety valve, protecting the tank from internal and external pressure build-up. The waterproof IPX-4 protection enhances the product's lifespan. Take advantage of Havells November Deals and explore the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price to make a smart investment in reliable water heating technology.
Brand: Havells
Colour: Ivory
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Style: 2023 Model
Pros
Cons
Superior Feroglas Tech construction.
Requires occasional maintenance.
Multi-function safety valve.
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage
|Multiple safety system
|Polymer coated inner tank
|Heating element
|Havells Instanio Prime 15 Liter Storage Water Heater
|Incoloy Glass Coated Heating Element
|Heavy Duty Anode Rod
Whirlflow Technology
|Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater
|Rust proof external body
|Energy efficient
Multiple safety system
|Racold Buono Pro 15 L Vertical BEE 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
|High pressure resistance
|High pressure pump applications
Longer product life
|Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater
|Fire Retardant Cable
|swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water
special inner tank coating
|Candes Geyser 15 Liter
|Pressure release valve inbuilt
|Thermostat and thermal out
Automatic instant storage geyser
|Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater
|Multiple safety system
|Rust proof external body
Suitable for high rise building
|CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater
|Anti-Corrosive Porcelain Shield
|Double Endurance Standards
Longer Heat Retention
|Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater
|Energy-efficient 4-star rating
|Durable SS 304 inner tank
High-pressure compatibility
|Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater
|Feroglas Technology
|Incoloy Glass Coated Heating Element
|Adjustable Knob
Bajaj Edrea offers a reliable solution with its durable polymer-coated tank, Puf insulation for energy efficiency, and multiple safety features. The thermostat knob ensures precise temperature control, and the magnesium anode enhances longevity. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and durability, it stands out as the best overall choice.
Bajaj New Shakti combines a powerful 2 KW heating element with a glass-lined coated inner tank, ensuring high efficiency and long-lasting performance. With protection against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, it offers a secure and worry-free experience. The 2-year product and 5-year tank warranty add significant value, making it the best value for money.
Capacity: The 15-liter capacity is suitable for medium to large families. If your hot water usage is higher, consider larger capacities. Conversely, if you have a small family or minimal usage, a smaller capacity may suffice.
Energy Efficiency (BEE Rating): Check the BEE rating for energy efficiency. Higher star ratings indicate better energy savings. This is crucial for reducing electricity costs in the long run.
Heating Element Efficiency: Look for models with efficient heating elements. Features like long-life heating elements and advanced technologies contribute to better performance and durability.
Material and Coating: Consider the inner tank material and coating. Options like SS 304, glass-lined coatings, and special coatings for corrosion prevention enhance the longevity of the geyser.
Safety Features: Prioritize safety features. Multiple safety systems, child safety modes, and fire-retardant cables ensure safe operation. This is especially important in households with children.
|Product
|Price
|Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser
|₹ 5,999
|Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue)
|₹ 7,798
|Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater, White, 4 Star wall mounting
|₹ 7,395
|Racold Buono Pro 15 L Vertical BEE 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Standard Installation & Pipes | Extra Durability with Titanium Enamelled Coating |3 Levels of Safety |Rust Proof Body
|₹ 6,798
|Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, White
|₹ 6,699
|Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, Multicolor wall mounting
|₹ 8,149
|CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater(White) with Glassline Tank | 5 Star Rated | 2 Years Product Warranty
|₹ 5,299
|Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater (Ivory)
|₹ 6,749
|Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater, Metallic Body, 2000 W, 4 Star, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre., (Ivory)
|₹ 7,398
