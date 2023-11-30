Icon
Bajaj geyser 15 litre price vs other model price: Buyer's guide

  Published on Nov 30, 2023
Compare Bajaj geyser 15 litre price with other models to find the best deal. Consider features, energy efficiency and customer reviews for a wise decision.

15 litre Bajaj geysers can offer enough warm water in chilly winters.

When it comes to hot water at home, Bajaj geysers have been a go-to choice for many. They're known for being reliable and getting the job done efficiently. But, with so many options out there, figuring out which geyser to go for can be a bit overwhelming. One crucial factor to consider in this decision-making process is the price, especially when we talk about the Bajaj geyser 15 litre price in comparison to other models in the market.

Why 15 litres, you might wonder? Well, it's a sweet spot – not too big, not too small. Just the right size to make sure you have enough hot water without wasting energy. Bajaj, being a big player in home appliances, gives you a bunch of choices when it comes to these 15-liter geysers. But, of course, the price tag is what catches your eye first.

So, let's break it down. The Bajaj geyser 15 litre price isn't just a number; it's a decision-maker. It's what determines if the geyser fits into your budget and if you're getting your money's worth. Bajaj has a reputation for providing good quality, but is it the best deal when we look at the cost?

When comparing the Bajaj geyser 15 litre price with others, it's not just about the money. It's about what you get for that money. Are there cool features? Is it energy-efficient? Will it last long? These are the questions we need answers to.

In the world of water heaters, 15 litres is like the Goldilocks of sizes – just right. Now, when it comes to picking the right geyser, it's not just about going for a big name; it's about finding that sweet spot where quality meets affordability. So, as we explore the options, let's keep our eyes on the numbers and make sure we're getting the best bang for our buck.

1. Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage

Bajaj Edera 15 Litre Storage Water Heater is a reliable solution for your hot water needs. With a polymer-coated tank designed to withstand 8 bar pressure, this water heater ensures durability and safety. The Puf insulation enhances efficiency, keeping your water warm for longer periods. The powder-coated metal body and child safety mode add an extra layer of protection.

With a thermostat knob for precise temperature control and a magnesium anode for long-lasting performance, the Bajaj Edrea Water Heater offers efficient heating with a focus on safety. The fire retardant cable and 16A plug provide added security. Experience the convenience and longevity of this water heater, featuring a high-quality heating element for optimal performance. Explore the Bajaj geyser 15 ltr Price and experience the perfect blend of safety, efficiency, and durability in water heating technology.

Specifications of Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage

Brand: Bajaj

Product Dimensions: 36W x 47H Centimeters

Colour: White & Black

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230

Pros

Cons

Thermostat knob for temperature controlNot suitable for large families
Put insulation for energy efficiency 
Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser
2. Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater

Step into a world of comfort with the Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater. Witness innovation with colour-changing LEDs that shift from blue to amber, indicating the water's temperature. Crafted from ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates, this geyser ensures higher corrosion resistance, promising an extended lifespan compared to standard inner tank designs.

Powered by an Incoloy glass-coated heating element, experience superior heating performance with efficiency. Ideal for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, the multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars. The clever design minimizes direct contact between cold and hot water, resulting in faster heating and optimized energy savings—delivering a remarkable 20% more hot water output. Find the perfect harmony of innovation and reliability with the Havells Instanio Prime. Explore both Havells 15L Price for a comprehensive understanding of options.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater

Brand: Havells

Product Dimensions: 30.8W x 52.2H Centimeters

Special Feature: Overheat Protection

Colour: White Blue

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros

Cons

20% more hot water output

Requires professional installation

Multi-function valve for safety

 
Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue)
3. Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater is a reliable companion for your hot water needs. With a powerful 2 KW heating element and a glass-lined coated inner tank, this water heater ensures high efficiency and long-lasting performance. The fire retardant cable with a 3-pin plug and multiple safety systems, including protection against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, guarantee a secure and worry-free experience. Know the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price and discover why this product is among the Top 10 Geysers, offering a perfect balance of efficiency, safety, and durability. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the inner tank.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Brand: Bajaj

Product Dimensions: 30.8W x 50.1H Centimeters

Colour: white

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros

Cons

2-year product warranty and 5-year tank warranty

Requires professional installation

Special protection device against corrosion

 
Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater, White, 4 Star wall mounting
4. Racold Buono Pro 15 L Vertical BEE 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

Discover a new level of water heating technology with the Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater. Featuring innovative colour-changing LEDs that shift from blue to amber, this geyser provides a visual indicator of the water's temperature, ensuring a perfect bath every time. Crafted from ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates, this water heater offers superior corrosion resistance, promising a longer lifespan compared to standard inner tank designs. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures exceptional heating performance, delivering hot water with efficiency.

Tailored for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, the multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars, ensuring safety. With a design that minimizes direct contact between cold and hot water, this geyser achieves faster heating and optimized energy savings, resulting in a remarkable 20% more hot water output.. Look into Geyser Price 2023 for a comprehensive comparison and choose innovation for your comfort

Specifications of Racold Buono Pro 15 L Vertical BEE 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

Brand: Racold

Product Dimensions: 29W x 44.2H Centimeters

Special Feature: Rust Proof

Colour: White

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros

Cons

Efficient LED temperature indicator

Limited capacity for large families

Corrosion-resistant steel construction

 

Racold Buono Pro 15 L Vertical BEE 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Standard Installation & Pipes | Extra Durability with Titanium Enamelled Coating |3 Levels of Safety |Rust Proof Body
5. Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater

Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater. This storage water heater, with a 15-liter capacity, is a perfect blend of efficiency and durability. With a powerful 2000 Watts and a 4-star BEE rating, it provides optimal heating while being energy-conscious.

The SS 304 inner tank and CRCA outer body ensure longevity, and the compact dimensions make it suitable for various spaces. The innovative Titanium Armour Technology prevents corrosion, and the Swirl Flow Technology guarantees 20% more hot water. Multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, while IPX4 waterproof technology enhances the product's life.

Included in the box are the water heater unit, warranty card, user manual, and mounting accessories. With a warranty of 1 year on the product, 2 years on the heating element, and 5 years on the tank, this water heater is a reliable choice. Get to know the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price and discover why it's top among 15L Geyser picks.

Specifications of Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: White

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars

Pros

Cons

Titanium Armour Technology

Compact design may not suit all spaces

Durable SS 304 inner tank

 
Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, White
6. Candes Geyser 15 Litre

Candes Geyser 15 Litre, offering optimal performance and efficiency. This water heater is designed to meet the demands of modern households, ensuring a steady supply of hot water. With a 15-liter capacity, it caters to your family's needs seamlessly.

The Candes Geyser boasts a sleek and compact design, making it suitable for various spaces. The robust inner tank and outer body construction ensure durability, while the efficient heating element guarantees quick and consistent heating. Multiple safety features protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, ensuring a secure bathing experience.

Discover the perfect blend of reliability and affordability with the Candes Geyser 15 Litre, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet efficient water heating solution.

Specifications of Candes Geyser 15 Litre

Brand: Candes

Product Dimensions: 12W x 12H Centimeters

Special Feature : Auto Restart

Colour: Ivory

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros

Cons

Reliable inner tank construction

Energy efficiency could be improved

Suitable for various spaces

 

7. Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater

Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater is a stylish and high-performance addition to your home. With a 15-liter capacity and impressive 4-star BEE rating, this storage water heater provides efficient heating while promoting energy savings. Enjoy the convenience of free installation, covering both installation and pipes (sold separately). Contact 22-4128- to book your hassle-free installation.

The water heater boasts a designer sheet metal coating and a stardust design, making it India's first pre-coated sheet metal body. The Mild Steel inner tank with glass-lined coating, coupled with Titanium Armour Technology, ensures corrosion resistance and longevity. Swirl Flow Technology guarantees 2% more hot water, and multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure.

Delve into the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price and elevate your bathing experience with the Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe. With a comprehensive warranty of 2 years on the product, 3 years on the heating element, and 7 years on the tank, this water heater offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater

Brand: Bajaj

Product Dimensions: 38.6W x 50.5H Centimeters

Colour: Multicolor

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars

Pros

Cons

Designer sheet metal coating

Mild Steel inner tank

India's first pre-coated body

 
Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, Multicolor wall mounting
8. CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater

CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater is a reliable companion for your daily hot water needs. The glassline tank with Vitreous Porcelain Shield ensures durability, while the superior heating element with 1.2 KG provides quick and efficient heating. The magnesium anode offers anti-corrosion protection, and the water-resistant IPX4 rating adds an extra layer of safety.

Designed for convenience, this water heater features an anti- rust galvanized body and high-density puff insulation for energy-saving benefits. The 4-layer safety system includes a thermostat, thermal cut-out, versatile multi-functional valve, and a fire-proof power cord. Suitable for high-rise buildings, the CG Magnamix promises intelligent cost-saving with its automatic reset capillary thermostat and standby cut-off mechanism.

Experience rapid heating with the advanced 1200 gms heating element, crafted from 99.9% pure copper and coated with nickel for lightning-fast performance. Invest in efficiency, durability, and safety with the CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater.

Specifications of CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater

Brand: CG

Colour: White

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Style: 15L

Pros

Cons

Energy-Saving Insulation

Limited Water Capacity

Water-Resistant Design

 
CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater(White) with Glassline Tank | 5 Star Rated | 2 Years Product Warranty
9. Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater

Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater is a powerful and reliable solution for your daily hot water needs. With a 15-liter capacity and 2000 Watts of power, this storage water heater provides efficient heating for your home. The 4-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency, and the free installation service, covering both installation and pipes, adds convenience.

The SS 304 inner tank and CRCA outer body guarantee durability and rust prevention. With high-pressure withstanding capabilities, this water heater is suitable for use in high-rise buildings. Multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, ensuring a secure bathing experience. The neon indicator signals power on and heating function, while the fire retardant cable adds an extra layer of safety.

Explore the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price and get your best bathing experience with the Bajaj Shakti Plus.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: Ivory

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Style: Indoor Installation

Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars

Pros

Cons

High-pressure compatibility

Pipes not included in installation

Neon indicator for status

 
Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater (Ivory)
10. Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater

Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater is a perfect blend of efficiency and durability. Boasting a 4-star BEE rating and a 15-liter capacity, this storage water heater ensures optimal heating with energy savings. The adjustable knob allows temperature settings between 25°C to 75°C, providing the flexibility to achieve your desired water temperature.

Crafted with Feroglas Tech and a single weld design, the ultra-thick superior steel construction enhances corrosion resistance, making it ideal for high-pressure conditions, even in high-rise buildings (8 bars). The Incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures superior performance, resisting oxidation and corrosion in challenging water conditions.

Experience peace of mind with the multi-function safety valve, protecting the tank from internal and external pressure build-up. The waterproof IPX-4 protection enhances the product's lifespan. Take advantage of Havells November Deals and explore the Bajaj Geyser 15 Ltr Price to make a smart investment in reliable water heating technology.

Specifications of Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater

Brand: Havells

Colour: Ivory

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Style: 2023 Model

                    Pros

                          Cons

Superior Feroglas Tech construction.

Requires occasional maintenance.

Multi-function safety valve.

 
Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater, Metallic Body, 2000 W, 4 Star, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre., (Ivory)
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre StorageMultiple safety systemPolymer coated inner tankHeating element
Havells Instanio Prime 15 Liter Storage Water HeaterIncoloy Glass Coated Heating ElementHeavy Duty Anode Rod
Whirlflow Technology
Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water HeaterRust proof external bodyEnergy efficient
Multiple safety system
Racold Buono Pro 15 L Vertical BEE 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser)High pressure resistanceHigh pressure pump applications
Longer product life
Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water HeaterFire Retardant Cableswirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water
special inner tank coating
Candes Geyser 15 LiterPressure release valve inbuiltThermostat and thermal out
Automatic instant storage geyser
Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water HeaterMultiple safety systemRust proof external body
Suitable for high rise building
CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water HeaterAnti-Corrosive Porcelain ShieldDouble Endurance Standards
Longer Heat Retention
Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water HeaterEnergy-efficient 4-star ratingDurable SS 304 inner tank
High-pressure compatibility
Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water HeaterFeroglas TechnologyIncoloy Glass Coated Heating ElementAdjustable Knob

Best overall product

Bajaj Edrea offers a reliable solution with its durable polymer-coated tank, Puf insulation for energy efficiency, and multiple safety features. The thermostat knob ensures precise temperature control, and the magnesium anode enhances longevity. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and durability, it stands out as the best overall choice.

Best value for money

Bajaj New Shakti combines a powerful 2 KW heating element with a glass-lined coated inner tank, ensuring high efficiency and long-lasting performance. With protection against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, it offers a secure and worry-free experience. The 2-year product and 5-year tank warranty add significant value, making it the best value for money.

How to choose the suitable Bajaj geyser 15 ltr price Vs other model price?

Capacity: The 15-liter capacity is suitable for medium to large families. If your hot water usage is higher, consider larger capacities. Conversely, if you have a small family or minimal usage, a smaller capacity may suffice.

Energy Efficiency (BEE Rating): Check the BEE rating for energy efficiency. Higher star ratings indicate better energy savings. This is crucial for reducing electricity costs in the long run.

Heating Element Efficiency: Look for models with efficient heating elements. Features like long-life heating elements and advanced technologies contribute to better performance and durability.

Material and Coating: Consider the inner tank material and coating. Options like SS 304, glass-lined coatings, and special coatings for corrosion prevention enhance the longevity of the geyser.

Safety Features: Prioritize safety features. Multiple safety systems, child safety modes, and fire-retardant cables ensure safe operation. This is especially important in households with children.

Product Price
Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser ₹ 5,999
Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue) ₹ 7,798
Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater, White, 4 Star wall mounting ₹ 7,395
Racold Buono Pro 15 L Vertical BEE 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Standard Installation & Pipes | Extra Durability with Titanium Enamelled Coating |3 Levels of Safety |Rust Proof Body ₹ 6,798
Bajaj Popular Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, White ₹ 6,699
Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, Multicolor wall mounting ₹ 8,149
CG Magnamix 15L Storage Water Heater(White) with Glassline Tank | 5 Star Rated | 2 Years Product Warranty ₹ 5,299
Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater (Ivory) ₹ 6,749
Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater, Metallic Body, 2000 W, 4 Star, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation, Warranty: 7 Yr on Inn. Container; 4 Yr on Heating Element; 2 Yr Compre., (Ivory) ₹ 7,398

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on Bajaj geyser over other models

What is the advantage of choosing a 15-liter capacity Bajaj geyser over other models?

The 15-liter capacity is ideal for medium to large families, providing an ample supply of hot water. Bajaj geyser 15 ltr price versus other model prices offer a balance between capacity and efficiency, making them suitable for diverse household needs.

How does the BEE rating impact the choice between Bajaj geyser 15 ltr price and other models?

The BEE rating reflects energy efficiency. Higher star ratings indicate better energy savings. Comparing Bajaj geyser 15 ltr price with other models allows you to choose an option that not only meets your capacity requirements but also ensures long-term cost savings on electricity bills.

Are safety features consistent across Bajaj geyser models, and how do they compare in terms of pricing?

Bajaj prioritizes safety features across its geyser models, including multiple safety systems and child safety modes. While the safety features are consistent, comparing prices allows you to find a model within your budget that meets your safety requirements.

What role does technology play in the choice between Bajaj geyser 15 ltr price and other models?

Technology features like Swirl Flow Technology, Titanium Armour, and LED indicators enhance the performance and convenience of Bajaj geysers. By comparing prices, you can select a model that incorporates the technologies that align with your preferences and needs.

Does the warranty period differ significantly between Bajaj geyser 15 ltr and other models?

Bajaj typically offers competitive warranty periods. By comparing Bajaj geyser 15 ltr price with other models, you can assess the warranty coverage for the product, heating element, and inner tank. Longer warranty periods indicate the brand's confidence in the durability of their products.

How can I ensure the Bajaj geyser I choose provides value for money?

To ensure value for money, consider the specific features and specifications offered by each model in comparison to the price. Assess factors like capacity, energy efficiency, safety features, and additional technologies. The geyser that best aligns with your requirements and budget will provide the most value for your investment.
