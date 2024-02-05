Best 5 star inverter AC 1.5 ton in India: Top 10 picks for your home

Last Published on Feb 05, 2024 20:04 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best 1.5-ton 5-star inverter ACs in India combine energy efficiency and powerful cooling. Brands like Daikin, LG, Voltas and Blue Star offer reliable options for optimal comfort and savings. Read More Read Less

In a country like India, where the summers can be brutal, having a good air conditioner is essential. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best 5-star inverter AC can be overwhelming. To make the decision easier for you, we have curated a list of the top 10 5-star inverter ACs in India along with their detailed product specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, cooling performance, or value for money, this comprehensive guide has got you covered.

1. Hitachi Xpandable Inverter

The Hitachi Xpandable Inverter is a powerful and energy-efficient 1.5-ton AC with R32 refrigerant. It offers rapid cooling and comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Rapid cooling

Energy efficient

Expandable inverter technology Cons Relatively expensive

2. Panasonic Convertible AC

The Panasonic Convertible AC is a versatile 1.5-ton AC with additional purification features. It offers flexible cooling options and comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Flexible cooling options

Additional purification features

Powerful mode Cons Complex installation process

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 8 models of air conditioners to choose from 3. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC is a stylish and efficient 1.5-ton AC with adjustable cooling settings. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and elegant design.

Pros Stylish design

Adjustable cooling settings

Energy efficient Cons Noisy operation

4. Daikin Inverter AC

The Daikin Inverter AC is a high-performance 1.5-ton AC with a copper condenser and PM 2.5 filter. It offers powerful cooling and comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Powerful cooling

Stabilizer-free operation

High-quality copper condenser Cons Relatively expensive

5. Carrier Flexicool Convertible AC

The Carrier Flexicool Convertible AC is a versatile 1.5-ton AC with 4-in-1 convertible cooling and multi-stage filtration. It comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Versatile cooling options

Multi-stage filtration

Follow me mode for personalized comfort Cons Complex installation process

6. LG Convertible AC

The LG Convertible AC is a feature-packed 1.5-ton AC with anti-virus protection and dual inverter compressor. It offers energy-efficient cooling and comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Energy-efficient cooling

Anti-virus protection

Dual inverter compressor for enhanced performance Cons Issues with customer service

7. Lloyd Inverter AC

The Lloyd Inverter AC is a premium 1.5-ton AC with convertible cooling and anti-viral protection. It offers efficient cooling and comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Efficient cooling

Anti-viral protection

Stylish design Cons Relatively expensive

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Your guide to cooling comfort, top 7 picks 8. Blue Star Convertible AC

The Blue Star Convertible AC is a versatile 1.5-ton AC with a stabilizer-free operation and ISEER 5.2. It offers energy-efficient cooling and comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Energy-efficient cooling

Stabilizer-free operation

Robust build quality Cons Noisy operation

9. Godrej Convertible Inverter AC

The Godrej Convertible Inverter AC is a feature-rich 1.5-ton AC with 6-in-1 cooling modes and twin rotary inverter compressor. It offers efficient cooling and comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Multiple cooling modes

Silent operation

High-quality compressor Cons Issues with after-sales service

10. Cruise Convertible AC

The Cruise Convertible AC is a technologically advanced 1.5-ton AC with 4-stage ionizer and twin rotary inverter compressor. It offers energy-efficient cooling and comes with a 5-star energy rating.

Pros Advanced ionizer technology

Energy-efficient cooling

Auto clean function for easy maintenance Cons Complex installation process

Comparison Table

Features Hitachi Xpandable Inverter Panasonic Convertible AC Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC Daikin Inverter AC Carrier Flexicool Convertible AC LG Convertible AC Lloyd Inverter AC Blue Star Convertible AC Godrej Convertible Inverter AC Cruise Convertible AC Energy Rating 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star Convertible Cooling Yes Yes No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Copper Condenser Yes No Yes Yes No No No No Yes No

Best value for money: The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers the best value for money with its stylish design, adjustable cooling settings, and energy-efficient operation. It is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and cost-effective 5-star inverter AC.

Best overall product: The Hitachi Xpandable Inverter AC stands out as the best overall product in this category with its rapid cooling, energy efficiency, and expandable inverter technology. It is a top choice for those seeking superior performance and advanced features.

How to find the best 5 star inverter AC 1.5 ton: Discovering the best 1.5-ton 5-star inverter AC involves assessing energy efficiency, cooling performance, and advanced features. Explore reputed brands like Daikin, LG, Voltas, and Blue Star. Read customer reviews, compare prices across platforms, and ensure the AC meets your specific requirements for optimal comfort and savings.

FAQs on best 5 star inverter AC 1.5 ton What is the energy rating of these ACs? All the ACs listed in this article have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring high energy efficiency and lower electricity bills. Do these ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all the ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty. It is recommended to check the warranty period and terms before making a purchase. Are these ACs suitable for large rooms? Yes, these 1.5-ton ACs are suitable for medium to large-sized rooms, providing efficient cooling and comfort. Do these ACs require a stabilizer? Most of the ACs listed are designed to operate without a stabilizer, ensuring protection against voltage fluctuations.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances