Best Xiaomi smart TVs in India: Comparison guide to top 10 models

Summary: Explore the best Xiaomi smart TVs in India, delivering a perfect blend of innovation and affordability. These feature-rich devices offer exceptional picture quality, smart functionalities and a seamless user experience for entertainment enthusiasts. Read More Read Less

Xiaomi has gained immense popularity in the smart TV market, offering a wide range of top-rated models. In this comprehensive guide, we will compare the latest Xiaomi smart TVs available in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end smart television, we have got you covered. From the stunning display to the advanced features, we will analyze the pros and cons of each model to help you find the perfect Xiaomi smart TV for your home entertainment needs.

1. MI 4X 138.8 inches Ultra HD Android TV

The MI 4X is a top-rated smart TV that offers stunning visuals with its 138.8 inches Ultra HD display. With built-in Google Voice Assistant, Dolby+ DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall 4, it delivers a seamless viewing experience.

Pros Immersive Ultra HD display

Enhanced sound quality with Dolby+ DTS-HD

Seamless connectivity with Chromecast built-in Cons Large screen size may not be suitable for small spaces

2. MI 4A 32 inches Ready Android TV

The MI 4A is a budget-friendly smart TV with a 32-inch display, offering crisp visuals and immersive sound. It features built-in Google Data Saver, Google Voice Assistant, and PatchWall 3 for a seamless smart TV experience.

Pros Affordable price with quality features

Energy-efficient with Google Data Saver

Enhanced smart TV experience with PatchWall 3 Cons Smaller screen size may not be suitable for larger rooms

Also read: Best 40 inch LED TV: Discover top 10 LED TVs for stunning visuals 3. Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV with Vivid Picture Engine

The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers vivid picture quality with its advanced Vivid Picture Engine. It features a sleek design, Google Assistant, and immersive sound, making it a versatile smart TV for any home.

Pros Stunning visuals with Vivid Picture Engine

Seamless voice control with Google Assistant

Enhanced connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 Cons May require additional space due to large screen size

4. MI 4A 43 inches Smart Android TV

The MI 4A 43 inches Smart Android TV offers a seamless smart TV experience with its 43-inch display, Google Data Saver, and PatchWall 3. It features Dolby+ DTS-HD sound and a sleek design, making it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Pros Larger screen size for immersive viewing

Energy-efficient with Google Data Saver

Enhanced sound quality with Dolby+ DTS-HD Cons May be too large for smaller rooms

5. Redmi 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV

The Redmi 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV offers stunning visuals with its 43-inch display and Vivid Picture Engine. It features a sleek design, Google Assistant, and immersive sound, making it a versatile smart TV for any home.

Pros Immersive Ultra HD display with Vivid Picture Engine

Seamless voice control with Google Assistant

Enhanced connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 Cons May require additional space due to large screen size

6. 138.8 inches Ultra HD Android TV

The 138.8 inches Ultra HD Android TV offers stunning visuals with its advanced display technology. It features Google Assistant, Dolby+ DTS-HD sound, and a sleek metallic design, making it a premium addition to any home entertainment setup.

Pros Immersive Ultra HD display

Enhanced sound quality with Dolby+ DTS-HD

Premium metallic design Cons Large screen size may not be suitable for small spaces

Also read: Enhance your entertainment with 65-inch smart LED TV: Buying guide 7. Xiaomi 138.8 inches Android TV with Vivid Picture Engine

The Xiaomi 138.8 inches Android TV offers stunning visuals with its advanced Vivid Picture Engine. It features a sleek design, Google Assistant, and immersive sound, making it a versatile smart TV for any home.

Pros Stunning visuals with Vivid Picture Engine

Seamless voice control with Google Assistant

Enhanced connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 Cons May require additional space due to large screen size

8. Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV

The Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers a budget-friendly option with its 32-inch display, Google Data Saver, and PatchWall 3. It features Dolby+ DTS-HD sound and a sleek design, making it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Pros Affordable price with quality features

Energy-efficient with Google Data Saver

Enhanced sound quality with Dolby+ DTS-HD Cons Smaller screen size may not be suitable for larger rooms

9. 138.8 inches Ultra HD Android TV (Metallic)

The 138.8 inches Ultra HD Android TV offers stunning visuals with its advanced display technology. It features Google Assistant, Dolby+ DTS-HD sound, and a sleek metallic design, making it a premium addition to any home entertainment setup.

Pros Immersive Ultra HD display

Enhanced sound quality with Dolby+ DTS-HD

Premium metallic design Cons Large screen size may not be suitable for small spaces

10. 189.34 inches Android TV (Metallic)

The 189.34 inches Android TV offers stunning visuals with its advanced display technology. It features Google Assistant, Dolby+ DTS-HD sound, and a sleek metallic design, making it a premium addition to any home entertainment setup.

Pros Immersive Ultra HD display

Enhanced sound quality with Dolby+ DTS-HD

Premium metallic design Cons Large screen size may not be suitable for small spaces

Comparison Table

Features MI 4X MI 4A Xiaomi 125.7 MI 4A 43 Redmi 43 138.8 inches Xiaomi 138.8 Redmi 32 138.8 inches (Metallic) 189.34 inches Ultra HD display Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Google Assistant Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Dolby+ DTS-HD sound Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The MI 4A 32 inches Ready Android TV offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and quality features, making it a great choice for those looking for an affordable smart TV without compromising on performance.

Best overall product: The MI 4X 138.8 inches Ultra HD Android TV stands out as the best overall product with its immersive Ultra HD display, enhanced sound quality, and seamless connectivity, making it a premium choice for a top-rated smart TV experience.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi smart TV: When searching for the perfect Xiaomi smart TV, prioritize your preferences. Consider display technology, resolution, and HDR capabilities for optimal visuals. Assess smart features, user interface, and app availability for a seamless experience. Check audio quality and connectivity options. Read reviews to understand real-world performance. Compare screen sizes and prices to fit your space and budget. Ensure after-sales service and warranty support. By evaluating these factors, you can find the perfect Xiaomi smart TV that aligns with your entertainment needs.

FAQs on xiaomi smart tv What are the key features to consider when buying a Xiaomi smart TV? When buying a Xiaomi smart TV, consider the screen size, display quality, sound features, and connectivity options to ensure it meets your home entertainment needs. Are Xiaomi smart TVs energy-efficient? Yes, Xiaomi smart TVs are designed to be energy-efficient, offering quality features while conserving energy for a sustainable home entertainment experience. What are the benefits of choosing a Xiaomi smart TV? Choosing a Xiaomi smart TV offers benefits such as advanced display technology, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity, enhancing your overall viewing experience. What are the latest smart television models available from Xiaomi? Xiaomi offers a range of latest smart television models with advanced features such as Ultra HD display, Google Voice Assistant, and Dolby+ DTS-HD sound for an immersive viewing experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

