Best Havells heaters: Top 9 options to stay warm this winter season

Published on Jan 09, 2024 13:29 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Havells heaters

Summary:

Best Havells heaters: Find the perfect heating companion from Havells for your needs with our comprehensive guide. Compare the top 9 Havells heaters available on Amazon and make an informed decision based on pros and cons, list of specifications, and a comparison table of features. Read More

When it comes to keeping your home warm during the chilly winter months, a reliable heater is a must-have. Havells is known for its high-quality, efficient heaters that are perfect for Indian households. In this article, we will take a detailed look at the top 10 Havells heaters available on Amazon, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make the right choice for your needs.

1. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater

The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater is a powerful and efficient oil-filled radiator that provides consistent heat. With 11 fins and a 2900-Watt power output, it is perfect for large rooms. The heater also comes with a 3 heat setting and a cord storage facility for added convenience.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater:

  • 11 Fins
  • 2900-Watt Power Output
  • 3 Heat Settings
  • Cord Storage Facility

Pros

  • Powerful and efficient heating
  • Suitable for large rooms
  • Convenient cord storage facility

Cons

  • Relatively high power consumption
Also read: 10 best room heater in 2023 for cosy living

2. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater

The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater features 2 heat settings and a built-in handle for easy portability. The quartz tubes provide instant heating, making it ideal for quick warmth. The heater also comes with a safety tip-over switch for added protection.

Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater:

  • 2 Heat Settings
  • Quartz Tubes
  • Built-in Handle
  • Safety Tip-over Switch

Pros

  • Instant heating with quartz tubes
  • Portable with built-in handle
  • Safety tip-over switch for protection

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
3. Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter

The Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter is designed for quick and efficient heating with 3 heat settings. The PTC ceramic heating element ensures uniform heating, and the comforter comes with a cool touch body for added safety.

Specifications of Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter:

  • 2000-Watt Power Output
  • 3 Heat Settings
  • PTC Ceramic Heating Element
  • Cool Touch Body

Pros

  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Uniform heating with PTC ceramic element
  • Safe cool touch body

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
4. Havells Cista Room Heater

The Havells Cista Room Heater features a powerful 2000-Watt heating element and 2 heat settings for customized warmth. It also comes with a tip-over switch and overheat protection for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater:

  • 2000-Watt Power Output
  • 2 Heat Settings
  • Tip-over Switch
  • Overheat Protection

Pros

  • Powerful heating element
  • Customized warmth with 2 heat settings
  • Safety features for added protection

Cons

  • Relatively bulky design
5. Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100

The Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100 features a carbon fiber heating element for quick and energy-efficient warmth. With an adjustable thermostat and safety tilt switch, it offers customized heating with added protection.

Specifications of Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100:

  • Carbon Fiber Heating Element
  • Adjustable Thermostat
  • Safety Tilt Switch
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Quick and energy-efficient heating
  • Customized warmth with adjustable thermostat
  • Safety tilt switch for added protection

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
6. Havells Pacifio Convection Micathermic Technology

The Havells Pacifio Convection Micathermic Heater combines convection and micathermic heating for quick and uniform warmth. It features 3 heat settings and a 24-hour timer for customized comfort.

Specifications of Havells Pacifio Convection Micathermic Technology:

  • Convection and Micathermic Heating
  • 3 Heat Settings
  • 24-Hour Timer
  • Uniform Warmth

Pros

  • Quick and uniform warmth
  • Customized comfort with 3 heat settings
  • Convenient 24-hour timer

Cons

  • Relatively high power consumption
7. Havells Inclino Halogen Heater Black

The Havells Inclino Halogen Heater Black features 3 halogen tubes for instant and energy-efficient heating. It also comes with a safety tip-over switch and a wide-angle oscillation function for uniform warmth.

Specifications of Havells Inclino Halogen Heater Black:

  • 3 Halogen Tubes
  • Instant Heating
  • Safety Tip-over Switch
  • Wide-angle Oscillation

Pros

  • Instant and energy-efficient heating
  • Safety features for added protection
  • Uniform warmth with wide-angle oscillation

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
8. Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige

The Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige is an oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2900-Watt power output for powerful and consistent heating. It also comes with a 3 heat setting and a cord storage facility for added convenience.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige:

  • 11 Fins
  • 2900-Watt Power Output
  • 3 Heat Settings
  • Cord Storage Facility

Pros

  • Powerful and efficient heating
  • Suitable for large rooms
  • Convenient cord storage facility

Cons

  • Relatively high power consumption
9. Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater

The Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater is a compact and portable option with 2 heat settings for customized warmth. It features a PTC ceramic heating element for quick and efficient heating.

Specifications of Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater:

  • 1000W Power Output
  • 2 Heat Settings
  • PTC Ceramic Heating Element
  • Compact and Portable

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • Customized warmth with 2 heat settings
  • Quick and efficient heating

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
Comparison Table

 Power OutputHeat SettingsHeating ElementSafety Features
Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater2900-Watt3Oil-filledCord Storage
Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater800-Watt2Quartz TubesSafety Tip-over Switch
Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter2000-Watt3CeramicCool Touch Body
Havells Cista Room Heater2000-Watt2ConvectionTip-over Switch, Overheat Protection
Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK1001000-Watt2Carbon FiberAdjustable Thermostat, Safety Tilt Switch
Havells Pacifio Convection Micathermic Technology1500-Watt3Convection, Micathermic24-Hour Timer
Havells Inclino Halogen Heater Black1200-WattN/AHalogenSafety Tip-over Switch, Wide-angle Oscillation
Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige2900-Watt3Oil-filledCord Storage
Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater1000W2PTC CeramicOverheat protection

Best value for money:

The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater offers the best value for money with its instant heating and safety features. It is a great choice for those looking for quick warmth in a compact design.

Best overall product:

The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater stands out as the best overall product with its powerful heating, multiple heat settings, and convenient cord storage facility. It is ideal for large rooms and provides consistent warmth.

Also read: Havells room heaters for every space: Top 10 heating solutions

How to find the perfect Havells heater:

To find the perfect Havells heater tailored to your needs, consider key factors ensuring optimal warmth and efficiency. First, assess the heating capacity based on the room size to ensure effective warmth. Next, prioritize safety features, such as tip-over protection and overheat protection, for secure usage. Explore diverse types, including fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, and convection heaters, each suited for specific preferences and spaces. Energy efficiency is crucial for cost-effective heating, so look for heaters with adjustable thermostat settings and energy-saving modes. Read user reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Additionally, consider the portability, noise level, and ease of maintenance. By evaluating these aspects, you can confidently select the ideal Havells heater for a cozy and comfortable living space.

FAQs on Havells heater

The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater has a power output of 2900 watts, providing powerful and consistent heating for large rooms.
Yes, the Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater comes with a safety tip-over switch for added protection.
The Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100 features a carbon fiber heating element for quick and energy-efficient warmth.
Yes, some Havells heaters like the Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater and the Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater are suitable for small rooms.
