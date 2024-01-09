Best Havells heaters: Top 9 options to stay warm this winter season

When it comes to keeping your home warm during the chilly winter months, a reliable heater is a must-have. Havells is known for its high-quality, efficient heaters that are perfect for Indian households. In this article, we will take a detailed look at the top 10 Havells heaters available on Amazon, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make the right choice for your needs.

1. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater is a powerful and efficient oil-filled radiator that provides consistent heat. With 11 fins and a 2900-Watt power output, it is perfect for large rooms. The heater also comes with a 3 heat setting and a cord storage facility for added convenience. Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater: 11 Fins

2900-Watt Power Output

3 Heat Settings

Cord Storage Facility

Pros Powerful and efficient heating

Suitable for large rooms

Convenient cord storage facility Cons Relatively high power consumption

Our Pick Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black) ₹ 15,545 41% off ₹ 9,199 from

Also read: 10 best room heater in 2023 for cosy living 2. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater features 2 heat settings and a built-in handle for easy portability. The quartz tubes provide instant heating, making it ideal for quick warmth. The heater also comes with a safety tip-over switch for added protection. Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater: 2 Heat Settings

Quartz Tubes

Built-in Handle

Safety Tip-over Switch

Pros Instant heating with quartz tubes

Portable with built-in handle

Safety tip-over switch for protection Cons Limited coverage area

Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue) ₹ 3,145 43% off ₹ 1,798 from

3. Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter The Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter is designed for quick and efficient heating with 3 heat settings. The PTC ceramic heating element ensures uniform heating, and the comforter comes with a cool touch body for added safety. Specifications of Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter: 2000-Watt Power Output

3 Heat Settings

PTC Ceramic Heating Element

Cool Touch Body

Pros Quick and efficient heating

Uniform heating with PTC ceramic element

Safe cool touch body Cons Limited coverage area

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) ₹ 5,665 39% off ₹ 3,449 from

4. Havells Cista Room Heater The Havells Cista Room Heater features a powerful 2000-Watt heating element and 2 heat settings for customized warmth. It also comes with a tip-over switch and overheat protection for added safety. Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater: 2000-Watt Power Output

2 Heat Settings

Tip-over Switch

Overheat Protection

Pros Powerful heating element

Customized warmth with 2 heat settings

Safety features for added protection Cons Relatively bulky design

Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts ₹ 3,945 39% off ₹ 2,399 from

5. Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100 The Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100 features a carbon fiber heating element for quick and energy-efficient warmth. With an adjustable thermostat and safety tilt switch, it offers customized heating with added protection. Specifications of Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100: Carbon Fiber Heating Element

Adjustable Thermostat

Safety Tilt Switch

Energy-efficient

Pros Quick and energy-efficient heating

Customized warmth with adjustable thermostat

Safety tilt switch for added protection Cons Limited coverage area

Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black) ₹ 6,445 38% off ₹ 3,965 from

6. Havells Pacifio Convection Micathermic Technology The Havells Pacifio Convection Micathermic Heater combines convection and micathermic heating for quick and uniform warmth. It features 3 heat settings and a 24-hour timer for customized comfort. Specifications of Havells Pacifio Convection Micathermic Technology: Convection and Micathermic Heating

3 Heat Settings

24-Hour Timer

Uniform Warmth

Pros Quick and uniform warmth

Customized comfort with 3 heat settings

Convenient 24-hour timer Cons Relatively high power consumption

Havells Room Heater Pacifio Mica Convenction 2000 watt with Micathermic Technology & 2 Heat Setting (Black & Rose Gold) ₹ 11,095 50% off ₹ 5,499 from

7. Havells Inclino Halogen Heater Black The Havells Inclino Halogen Heater Black features 3 halogen tubes for instant and energy-efficient heating. It also comes with a safety tip-over switch and a wide-angle oscillation function for uniform warmth. Specifications of Havells Inclino Halogen Heater Black: 3 Halogen Tubes

Instant Heating

Safety Tip-over Switch

Wide-angle Oscillation

Pros Instant and energy-efficient heating

Safety features for added protection

Uniform warmth with wide-angle oscillation Cons Limited coverage area

Havells Inclino 1200 Watt 3 Rod Halogen Heater (Black) ₹ 3,500 1% off ₹ 3,450 from

8. Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige The Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige is an oil-filled radiator with 11 fins and a 2900-Watt power output for powerful and consistent heating. It also comes with a 3 heat setting and a cord storage facility for added convenience. Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige: 11 Fins

2900-Watt Power Output

3 Heat Settings

Cord Storage Facility

Pros Powerful and efficient heating

Suitable for large rooms

Convenient cord storage facility Cons Relatively high power consumption

Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater with Fan Beige 2900 Watts ₹ 17,645 44% off ₹ 9,798 from

9. Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater The Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater is a compact and portable option with 2 heat settings for customized warmth. It features a PTC ceramic heating element for quick and efficient heating. Specifications of Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater: 1000W Power Output

2 Heat Settings

PTC Ceramic Heating Element

Compact and Portable

Pros Compact and portable design

Customized warmth with 2 heat settings

Quick and efficient heating Cons Limited coverage area

Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W & PTC Heater 400W (Blue & Black) ₹ 21,015 39% off ₹ 12,900 from

Comparison Table

Power Output Heat Settings Heating Element Safety Features Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater 2900-Watt 3 Oil-filled Cord Storage Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800-Watt 2 Quartz Tubes Safety Tip-over Switch Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter 2000-Watt 3 Ceramic Cool Touch Body Havells Cista Room Heater 2000-Watt 2 Convection Tip-over Switch, Overheat Protection Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100 1000-Watt 2 Carbon Fiber Adjustable Thermostat, Safety Tilt Switch Havells Pacifio Convection Micathermic Technology 1500-Watt 3 Convection, Micathermic 24-Hour Timer Havells Inclino Halogen Heater Black 1200-Watt N/A Halogen Safety Tip-over Switch, Wide-angle Oscillation Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige 2900-Watt 3 Oil-filled Cord Storage Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater 1000W 2 PTC Ceramic Overheat protection

Best value for money: The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater offers the best value for money with its instant heating and safety features. It is a great choice for those looking for quick warmth in a compact design.

Best overall product: The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater stands out as the best overall product with its powerful heating, multiple heat settings, and convenient cord storage facility. It is ideal for large rooms and provides consistent warmth.

Also read: Havells room heaters for every space: Top 10 heating solutions How to find the perfect Havells heater: To find the perfect Havells heater tailored to your needs, consider key factors ensuring optimal warmth and efficiency. First, assess the heating capacity based on the room size to ensure effective warmth. Next, prioritize safety features, such as tip-over protection and overheat protection, for secure usage. Explore diverse types, including fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, and convection heaters, each suited for specific preferences and spaces. Energy efficiency is crucial for cost-effective heating, so look for heaters with adjustable thermostat settings and energy-saving modes. Read user reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Additionally, consider the portability, noise level, and ease of maintenance. By evaluating these aspects, you can confidently select the ideal Havells heater for a cozy and comfortable living space.

FAQs on Havells heater What is the power output of the Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater? The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt Heater has a power output of 2900 watts, providing powerful and consistent heating for large rooms. Does the Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater have safety features? Yes, the Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater comes with a safety tip-over switch for added protection. What is the heating element used in the Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100? The Havells Carbon Heater Black GHRGHBWK100 features a carbon fiber heating element for quick and energy-efficient warmth. Are the Havells heaters suitable for small rooms? Yes, some Havells heaters like the Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater and the Havells Hestio Setting 1000W Heater are suitable for small rooms.

