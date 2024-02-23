Best kurta pant sets and co-ord sets to set off spring season in style

Spring is the time to experience with colours and cuts. Its neither too hot nor too cold - perfect to show off your sartorial sense. We bring to you some of the best options in co-ord sets and kurta pants sets. Read More

Fashion has and will always remain a matter of personal choice. What you wear depends on your preferences in colour, cuts, designs etc. However, we are always on a lookout for global and popular trends as well. An important factor that determines what we wear is the season. In spring, happy colours and comfortable fits are easily the order of the day for many Indians. While much of north India is still in the wrap of receding winters, south of the Vindhyas and in the north east India, it is early summer. Keeping all such factors in mind, we realise that co-ord sets and kurta pant sets make the perfect choice. They are stylish while being super comfy.

To those of us new to fashion, just what is a co-ord set? In simple terms, it is wearing matching tops and bottoms, often made from the same fabric and with the same print. This helps create effortlessly chic outfits. While for most parts, it has been seen that such co-ord sets come as pant and shirt combination, why restrict yourself? If one is willing to experiment, you can have one as a skirt and top as well! What's better is that this set can be both a formal wear as well as a casual one.

A kurta and pant set is an eternally popular choice for Indian women. Dubbed Indo-western, this piece of garment brings two different worlds together. While the loose to slightly-fitting kurta allows for air circulation and is hence super comfortable to wear, the pants makes the lower garment easy to handle and walk around in. Perfect as casual wear or for special occasions, kurta pant sets offer comfort, elegance and cultural flair.

We have bunched together some popular choices in both these categories. The clothes are fun, some are formal while others fall in the semi-casual category but all of them come with broad approvals of happy customers. Check them out here.

1) FIORRA Women's Maroon Poly Crepe A-line Kurta with Pant and Dupatta