Best kurta pant sets and co-ord sets to set off spring season in style

Fashion has and will always remain a matter of personal choice. What you wear depends on your preferences in colour, cuts, designs etc. However, we are always on a lookout for global and popular trends as well. An important factor that determines what we wear is the season. In spring, happy colours and comfortable fits are easily the order of the day for many Indians. While much of north India is still in the wrap of receding winters, south of the Vindhyas and in the north east India, it is early summer. Keeping all such factors in mind, we realise that co-ord sets and kurta pant sets make the perfect choice. They are stylish while being super comfy.
To those of us new to fashion, just what is a co-ord set? In simple terms, it is wearing matching tops and bottoms, often made from the same fabric and with the same print. This helps create effortlessly chic outfits. While for most parts, it has been seen that such co-ord sets come as pant and shirt combination, why restrict yourself? If one is willing to experiment, you can have one as a skirt and top as well! What's better is that this set can be both a formal wear as well as a casual one.
A kurta and pant set is an eternally popular choice for Indian women. Dubbed Indo-western, this piece of garment brings two different worlds together. While the loose to slightly-fitting kurta allows for air circulation and is hence super comfortable to wear, the pants makes the lower garment easy to handle and walk around in. Perfect as casual wear or for special occasions, kurta pant sets offer comfort, elegance and cultural flair.
We have bunched together some popular choices in both these categories. The clothes are fun, some are formal while others fall in the semi-casual category but all of them come with broad approvals of happy customers. Check them out here.
1) FIORRA Women's Maroon Poly Crepe A-line Kurta with Pant and Dupatta
This poly crepe kurta and pant set from FIORRA' is a must-have in a woman's wardrobe. Its A-line kurta design is sure to make every figure-conscious woman look slim. It comes with a pretty dupatta too. Crafted from breezy and breathable poly crepe fabric, the kurta's elegant A-line silhouette offers both comfort and style in one package. Its rich maroon colour exudes sophistication, perfect for any festive occasion or cultural celebration. This ensemble is designed to give a cohesive and graceful look. Whether attending a wedding or a traditional gathering, the FIORRA garment promises to make a statement with its timeless charm and contemporary flair.
2) Rytras Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurta and Pant Set
Here's another kurta pant set you can't refuse! The Rytras' Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurta and Pant Set is all about effortless style. Crafted from high quality cotton, this ensemble combines comfort with elegance. The straight-cut kurta will make you look slim (in case you worry about your widening girth). It features intricate prints that add a touch of artistry to one's look. This is a versatile attire and can be worn for various occasions. Whether it's a casual outing or a semi-formal gathering, this dress ensures you stand out with its chic simplicity. Embrace comfort and fashion effortlessly now.
3) GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
The women's cotton blend straight embroidered kurta set from GoSriKi is a perfect spring party option. Bright coloured and lightweight, this kurta which comes with a pant and dupatta spells grace and sophistication. Crafted from premium cotton blend fabric, this dress offers comfort and style in equal measure. The straight-cut kurta has exquisite embroidery on it and adds a touch of ethnic elegance to your attire. Paired with coordinating pants and dupatta, this attire exudes timeless charm. Ideal for a festive occasion but one that can be worn for a formal event as well, GoSriKi's dress ensures you make a lasting impression. An ideal ethnic garment for your wardrobe.
4) ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
Here's another charming option for a women's kurta pant set. This cotton blend straight embroidered kurta accompanied by pant and dupatta from Anni Designer a perfect blend of comfort with elegance. The straight-cut kurta features exquisite embroidery, adding a touch of sophistication to your attire. Paired with matching pants and a coordinating dupatta, this set exudes timeless charm. This is a versatile garment and can be worn to a formal gathering as well a festive celebration. On display is rich craftsmanship and classic design.
5) SIRIL Co-ord Set for Women's 2 Piece Co-Ord Set | Coord Sets | Formal Co ord Set for Women
A relatively recent trend, co ords are a hit with youngsters, thanks to their effortless style. This co ord set for women from SIRIL too oozes effortless elegance. While most co ord sets tend to fall in the casual wear bracket, this one is a formal one. Versatile and stylish, it is a perfect fit for different kinds of formal events - a business meet, a college graduation celebration, an office farewell party etc. This 2-piece garment has been crafted with meticulous attention to detail and has been tailored to perfection for the modern woman. With its timeless appeal and contemporary flair, this set promises to be a wardrobe staple for all.
Conclusion
A nice comfortable and stylish garment like a kurta set or a co ord set works in many different ways to make one's day fruitful. Apart from the fact that one feels comfortable, a good dress has the ability to lift up the mood as well. So, go right ahead and make a handsome purchase.