9 best 5-star geysers in India: Ultimate buying guide & review

Instant heat, timeless elegance: discover the geyser revolution. Are you in the market for a new 5 star geyser for your home? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 5 star geysers available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your needs.

1. AO Smith Storage Green Series The AO Smith Storage Green Series geyser offers superior energy efficiency and durability. With a 5-star rating and a large storage capacity, it's perfect for large households. Its advanced safety features and high-quality construction make it a top choice for those seeking a reliable geyser. Specifications of AO Smith Storage Green Series: 25 liters storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Advanced safety features

Green series for energy efficiency

High-quality construction

Pros Superior energy efficiency

Large storage capacity

Advanced safety features Cons Higher price point

2. Crompton Storage Water Heater The Crompton Storage Water Heater features advanced safety and energy-saving technology. With a 5-star energy rating and a sleek design, it's a great choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient geyser for their home. Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater: 25 liters storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Advanced safety features

Sleek design

Energy-saving technology

Pros Advanced safety features

Energy-saving technology

Sleek design Cons Slightly lower storage capacity

Also Read: Best water heater geyser in India: 10 models making a splash in October 2023 3. Crompton Storage Heater The Crompton Storage Heater is a compact and efficient geyser with a 5-star energy rating. Its advanced safety features and durable construction make it a reliable choice for any household. Specifications of Crompton Storage Heater: 15 liters storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Advanced safety features

Compact design

Durable construction

Pros Compact design

Advanced safety features

Durable construction Cons Smaller storage capacity

4. Racold Buono Pro The Racold Buono Pro geyser offers a sleek and modern design with a 5-star energy rating. Its durable construction and efficient heating make it a top choice for those looking for a reliable geyser for their home. Specifications of Racold Buono Pro: 25 liters storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Sleek design

Durable construction

Efficient heating

Pros Sleek design

Durable construction

Efficient heating Cons Slightly higher price point

5. V-Guard Divino Storage The V-Guard Divino Storage geyser offers a vertical design and a 5-star energy rating. With its advanced safety features and efficient heating, it's a great choice for those looking for a space-saving and reliable geyser. Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage : 25 liters storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Vertical design

Advanced safety features

Efficient heating

Pros Space-saving vertical design

Advanced safety features

Efficient heating Cons Limited color options

6. ACTIVA Installation Geyser The ACTIVA Installation Geyser features adjustable thermostat settings and a 5-star energy rating. Its easy installation and reliable performance make it a top choice for those looking for a hassle-free geyser for their home. Specifications of ACTIVA Installation Geyser: 15 liters storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Adjustable thermostat

Easy installation

Reliable performance

Pros Adjustable thermostat

Easy installation

Reliable performance Cons Smaller storage capacity

7. AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 geyser offers superior energy efficiency and durability. With a 5-star rating and a large storage capacity, it's perfect for large households. Its advanced safety features and high-quality construction make it a top choice for those seeking a reliable geyser. Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015: 25 liters storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Advanced safety features

Superior energy efficiency

High-quality construction

Pros Superior energy efficiency

Large storage capacity

Advanced safety features Cons Higher price point

Also Read: 10 Best Instant Geyser in India [December, 2023] 8. Bajaj Storage Water Heater The Bajaj Storage Water Heater offers multiple safety features and a 5-star energy rating. With its large storage capacity and reliable performance, it's a great choice for those looking for a high-quality geyser for their home. Specifications of Bajaj Storage Water Heater: 25 liters storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Multiple safety features

Large storage capacity

Reliable performance

Pros Multiple safety features

Large storage capacity

Reliable performance Cons Limited color options

Best 3 features for you:

Features AO Smith Storage Green Series Crompton Storage Water Heater Crompton Storage Heater Racold Buono Pro V-Guard Divino Storage ACTIVA Installation Geyser AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Bajaj Storage Water Heater Racold Buono Pro Storage Capacity 25 liters 25 liters 15 liters 25 liters 25 liters 15 liters 25 liters 25 liters 10 liters Energy Rating 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star Advanced Safety Features Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No

Best Value for Money: The Crompton Storage Water Heater is our top pick for the best value for money. With its advanced safety features and energy-saving technology, it offers great performance at an affordable price point.

Best value for money: For a balance of performance and affordability, the Bajaj Storage Water Heater stands out among the options. Known for reliable heating, Bajaj offers a range of storage water heaters with varying capacities to suit different needs. With a focus on energy efficiency, safety features, and a trusted brand name, the Bajaj Storage Water Heater provides excellent value for money. Best overall product: The AO Smith Storage Green Series stands out as the best overall product in the category. Its superior energy efficiency, large storage capacity, and advanced safety features make it the perfect choice for any household.

How to find the perfect 5-star geyser? The AO Smith Storage Green Series stands out as the best overall product in the category. With its superior energy efficiency, large storage capacity, and advanced safety features, it's the perfect choice for any household.