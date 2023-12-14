9 best 5-star geysers in India: Ultimate buying guide & review

Summary:
Discover the top 9 5-star geysers in India with our comprehensive buying guide and review. Find the perfect geyser for your home today!
Are you in the market for a new 5 star geyser for your home? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 5 star geysers available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your needs.
The AO Smith Storage Green Series geyser offers superior energy efficiency and durability. With a 5-star rating and a large storage capacity, it's perfect for large households. Its advanced safety features and high-quality construction make it a top choice for those seeking a reliable geyser.
The Crompton Storage Water Heater features advanced safety and energy-saving technology. With a 5-star energy rating and a sleek design, it's a great choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient geyser for their home.
The Crompton Storage Heater is a compact and efficient geyser with a 5-star energy rating. Its advanced safety features and durable construction make it a reliable choice for any household.
The Racold Buono Pro geyser offers a sleek and modern design with a 5-star energy rating. Its durable construction and efficient heating make it a top choice for those looking for a reliable geyser for their home.
The V-Guard Divino Storage geyser offers a vertical design and a 5-star energy rating. With its advanced safety features and efficient heating, it's a great choice for those looking for a space-saving and reliable geyser.
The ACTIVA Installation Geyser features adjustable thermostat settings and a 5-star energy rating. Its easy installation and reliable performance make it a top choice for those looking for a hassle-free geyser for their home.
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 geyser offers superior energy efficiency and durability. With a 5-star rating and a large storage capacity, it's perfect for large households. Its advanced safety features and high-quality construction make it a top choice for those seeking a reliable geyser.
The Bajaj Storage Water Heater offers multiple safety features and a 5-star energy rating. With its large storage capacity and reliable performance, it's a great choice for those looking for a high-quality geyser for their home.
The Racold Buono Pro geyser offers a sleek and modern design with a 5 star energy rating. Its durable construction and efficient heating make it a top choice for those looking for a reliable geyser for their home.
|Features
|AO Smith Storage Green Series
|Crompton Storage Water Heater
|Crompton Storage Heater
|Racold Buono Pro
|V-Guard Divino Storage
|ACTIVA Installation Geyser
|AO Smith HSE-SHS-015
|Bajaj Storage Water Heater
|Racold Buono Pro
|Storage Capacity
|25 liters
|25 liters
|15 liters
|25 liters
|25 liters
|15 liters
|25 liters
|25 liters
|10 liters
|Energy Rating
|5 star
|5 star
|5 star
|5 star
|5 star
|5 star
|5 star
|5 star
|5 star
|Advanced Safety Features
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
The Crompton Storage Water Heater is our top pick for the best value for money. With its advanced safety features and energy-saving technology, it offers great performance at an affordable price point.
For a balance of performance and affordability, the Bajaj Storage Water Heater stands out among the options. Known for reliable heating, Bajaj offers a range of storage water heaters with varying capacities to suit different needs. With a focus on energy efficiency, safety features, and a trusted brand name, the Bajaj Storage Water Heater provides excellent value for money.
The AO Smith Storage Green Series stands out as the best overall product in the category. Its superior energy efficiency, large storage capacity, and advanced safety features make it the perfect choice for any household.
The AO Smith Storage Green Series stands out as the best overall product in the category. With its superior energy efficiency, large storage capacity, and advanced safety features, it's the perfect choice for any household.
|Product
|Price
|AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting
|₹ 10,299
|Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
|₹ 7,600
|Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
|₹ 5,899
|Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White
|₹ 6,999
|V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White
|₹ 7,199
|ACTIVA Storage 25 LTR 5 Stars 2 KVA Geyser with Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, HD ISI Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years warranty
|₹ 3,799
|AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings
|₹ 6,999
|Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser
|₹ 5,999
|Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 10L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White
|₹ 5,499
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.