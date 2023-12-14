Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

9 best 5-star geysers in India: Ultimate buying guide & review

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2023 11:59 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Discover the top 9 5-star geysers in India with our comprehensive buying guide and review. Find the perfect geyser for your home today!

home geyser
Instant heat, timeless elegance: discover the geyser revolution.

Are you in the market for a new 5 star geyser for your home? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 5 star geysers available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your needs.

1. AO Smith Storage Green Series

The AO Smith Storage Green Series geyser offers superior energy efficiency and durability. With a 5-star rating and a large storage capacity, it's perfect for large households. Its advanced safety features and high-quality construction make it a top choice for those seeking a reliable geyser.

Specifications of AO Smith Storage Green Series:

  • 25 liters storage capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Advanced safety features
  • Green series for energy efficiency
  • High-quality construction

Pros

  • Superior energy efficiency
  • Large storage capacity
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic 28% off
AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting
4.4 ratings (11,261)
4.4 ratings (11,261)
28% off
10,299 14,300
amazonLogo
Buy now

2. Crompton Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Storage Water Heater features advanced safety and energy-saving technology. With a 5-star energy rating and a sleek design, it's a great choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient geyser for their home.

Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater:

  • 25 liters storage capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Advanced safety features
  • Sleek design
  • Energy-saving technology

Pros

  • Advanced safety features
  • Energy-saving technology
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Slightly lower storage capacity
cellpic 35% off
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
4 ratings (18,829)
4 ratings (18,829)
35% off
7,600 11,700
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also Read: Best water heater geyser in India: 10 models making a splash in October 2023

3. Crompton Storage Heater

The Crompton Storage Heater is a compact and efficient geyser with a 5-star energy rating. Its advanced safety features and durable construction make it a reliable choice for any household.

Specifications of Crompton Storage Heater:

  • 15 liters storage capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Advanced safety features
  • Compact design
  • Durable construction

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Advanced safety features
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • Smaller storage capacity
cellpic 43% off
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
4 ratings (18,829)
4 ratings (18,829)
43% off
5,899 10,400
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. Racold Buono Pro

The Racold Buono Pro geyser offers a sleek and modern design with a 5-star energy rating. Its durable construction and efficient heating make it a top choice for those looking for a reliable geyser for their home.

Specifications of Racold Buono Pro:

  • 25 liters storage capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Sleek design
  • Durable construction
  • Efficient heating

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Durable construction
  • Efficient heating

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
cellpic 28% off
Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White
4.1 ratings (1,333)
4.1 ratings (1,333)
28% off
6,999 9,749
amazonLogo
Buy now

5. V-Guard Divino Storage

The V-Guard Divino Storage geyser offers a vertical design and a 5-star energy rating. With its advanced safety features and efficient heating, it's a great choice for those looking for a space-saving and reliable geyser.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage :

  • 25 liters storage capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Vertical design
  • Advanced safety features
  • Efficient heating

Pros

  • Space-saving vertical design
  • Advanced safety features
  • Efficient heating

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic 24% off
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White
4.3 ratings (8,412)
4.3 ratings (8,412)
24% off
7,199 9,500
amazonLogo
Buy now

6. ACTIVA Installation Geyser

The ACTIVA Installation Geyser features adjustable thermostat settings and a 5-star energy rating. Its easy installation and reliable performance make it a top choice for those looking for a hassle-free geyser for their home.

Specifications of ACTIVA Installation Geyser:

  • 15 liters storage capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Easy installation
  • Reliable performance

Pros

  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Easy installation
  • Reliable performance

Cons

  • Smaller storage capacity
cellpic 31% off
ACTIVA Storage 25 LTR 5 Stars 2 KVA Geyser with Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, HD ISI Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years warranty
3.8 ratings (161)
3.8 ratings (161)
31% off
3,799 5,490
amazonLogo
Buy now

7. AO Smith HSE-SHS-015

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 geyser offers superior energy efficiency and durability. With a 5-star rating and a large storage capacity, it's perfect for large households. Its advanced safety features and high-quality construction make it a top choice for those seeking a reliable geyser.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015:

  • 25 liters storage capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Advanced safety features
  • Superior energy efficiency
  • High-quality construction

Pros

  • Superior energy efficiency
  • Large storage capacity
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic 47% off
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings
4.2 ratings (13,727)
4.2 ratings (13,727)
47% off
6,999 13,100
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also Read: 10 Best Instant Geyser in India [December, 2023]

8. Bajaj Storage Water Heater

The Bajaj Storage Water Heater offers multiple safety features and a 5-star energy rating. With its large storage capacity and reliable performance, it's a great choice for those looking for a high-quality geyser for their home.

Specifications of Bajaj Storage Water Heater:

  • 25 liters storage capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Multiple safety features
  • Large storage capacity
  • Reliable performance

Pros

  • Multiple safety features
  • Large storage capacity
  • Reliable performance

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic 49% off
Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser
3.8 ratings (137)
3.8 ratings (137)
49% off
5,999 11,810
amazonLogo
Buy now

9. Racold Buono Pro

The Racold Buono Pro geyser offers a sleek and modern design with a 5 star energy rating. Its durable construction and efficient heating make it a top choice for those looking for a reliable geyser for their home.

Specifications:

  • 10 liters storage capacity
  • 5 star energy rating
  • Sleek design
  • Durable construction
  • Efficient heating

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Durable construction
  • Efficient heating

Cons

  • Smaller storage capacity
cellpic 42% off
Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 10L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White
4.1 ratings (1,333)
4.1 ratings (1,333)
42% off
5,499 9,499
amazonLogo
Buy now

Best 3 features for you:

FeaturesAO Smith Storage Green SeriesCrompton Storage Water HeaterCrompton Storage HeaterRacold Buono ProV-Guard Divino StorageACTIVA Installation GeyserAO Smith HSE-SHS-015Bajaj Storage Water HeaterRacold Buono Pro
Storage Capacity25 liters25 liters15 liters25 liters25 liters15 liters25 liters25 liters10 liters
Energy Rating5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star5 star
Advanced Safety FeaturesYesYesYesNoYesNoYesYesNo

Best Value for Money:

The Crompton Storage Water Heater is our top pick for the best value for money. With its advanced safety features and energy-saving technology, it offers great performance at an affordable price point.

Best value for money:

For a balance of performance and affordability, the Bajaj Storage Water Heater stands out among the options. Known for reliable heating, Bajaj offers a range of storage water heaters with varying capacities to suit different needs. With a focus on energy efficiency, safety features, and a trusted brand name, the Bajaj Storage Water Heater provides excellent value for money.

Best overall product:

The AO Smith Storage Green Series stands out as the best overall product in the category. Its superior energy efficiency, large storage capacity, and advanced safety features make it the perfect choice for any household.

How to find the perfect 5-star geyser?

The AO Smith Storage Green Series stands out as the best overall product in the category. With its superior energy efficiency, large storage capacity, and advanced safety features, it's the perfect choice for any household.

You may be interested in

Product Price
AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting ₹ 10,299
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White) ₹ 7,600
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White) ₹ 5,899
Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White ₹ 6,999
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White ₹ 7,199
ACTIVA Storage 25 LTR 5 Stars 2 KVA Geyser with Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, HD ISI Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years warranty ₹ 3,799
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings ₹ 6,999
Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater for home| Polymer Coated Tank| Multiple Safety*| Suitable for High Rise| Child Safety Mode|5-Yr* Warranty by Bajaj| White Water Geyser ₹ 5,999
Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 10L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White ₹ 5,499

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories
imageLead

10 best air purifiers for home: Top picks and buying guide

imageLead

10 best air purifiers for your home: Top-rated and affordable options for you

imageLead

10 best 32 inch smart TVs to buy: Ultimate comparison guide

imageLead

10 best LED TVs in India you can buy today

imageLead

10 best LED TVs in India: Compare features, prices and pros and cons

RELATED geyser STORIES
imageLead
10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home
imageLead
Discover price for Havells 15-litre geyser: 10 best picks
imageLead
Bajaj geyser 15 litre price vs other model price: Buyer's guide
imageLead
AO Smith geysers vs other brands: Future of heating redefined, top 10 models
imageLead
Best geyser in India: Top 10 smart heating solution for winter

FAQs on 5 star geyser

What is the best 5 star geyser for large households?

The AO Smith Storage Green Series is the best choice for large households, with its superior energy efficiency and large storage capacity.

Are 5 star geysers worth the investment?

Yes, 5 star geysers are worth the investment due to their energy efficiency and long-term cost savings.

Do 5 star geysers come with advanced safety features?

Yes, most 5 star geysers come with advanced safety features such as automatic cut-off and high-quality construction.
home appliances FOR LESS