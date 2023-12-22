Icon
9 best Haier washing machines in India: Compare price, features, and reviews

Published on Dec 22, 2023 09:51 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Haier machine

Summary:

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, Balance clean Pulsator, 8 Wash Program (HWM60-AE, Titanium)
item

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM80-H826S6, Oceanus Wave Drum, 2023 Model, Starry Silver)

₹36,000 33% off
item

Haier 7.5 kg Top Load Washing Machine (HWM75-H826S6_Starry Silver)

₹33,000 30% off
item

Haier 6.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi - Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ( 2023 Model, HWM65-187BO,Burgandy)

₹14,200 20% off
item

Haier Semi-Automatic 7 kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine (White & Maroon, HTW70-1187BTN)
item

Haier HWM70-826NZP 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Softfall Technology, Dual Magic Filter (Moonlight Grey, Quick Wash)
item

Haier 6 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (HW60-10829NZP, White)
item

Haier 9.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, HTW95-178, Flowers World)

₹23,900 29% off
item

Haier 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HTW90-1159, Blue)

₹15,500 9% off

Looking for the best Haier washing machine in India? We've curated a list of the top 9 best Haier washing machines in India available on Amazon, with detailed product details, pros, cons, and feature comparisons to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you need a semi-automatic or fully automatic washing machine, this list has got you covered.

1. Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium

The Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It comes with a multi-segment display update and a rust-free cabinet. The machine also has a quick wash feature and a digital display.

Specifications of Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium:

  • Capacity: 6 kg
  • Fully-automatic
  • Quick wash feature
  • Digital display

Pros

  • Quick wash feature for time efficiency
  • Rust-free cabinet for durability

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger loads
Our Pick cellpic

Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, Balance clean Pulsator, 8 Wash Program (HWM60-AE, Titanium)

2. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6

The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 is a fully automatic machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It comes with a direct motion motor and a 360-degree waterfall for better cleaning. The machine also has a touch screen, and a self-cleaning feature.

Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6:

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Fully-automatic
  • Direct motion motor
  • 360-degree waterfall

Pros

  • Large capacity for bigger loads
  • Self-cleaning feature for maintenance

Cons

  • Touch screen may be sensitive to water damage
cellpic

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM80-H826S6, Oceanus Wave Drum, 2023 Model, Starry Silver)

₹ 36,000 33% off

3. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6

The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6 is a fully automatic machine with a capacity of 7.5 kg. It comes with a quadra flow pulsator and a double-level spin tub for a better wash. The machine also has a memory backup and a delay start feature.

Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6:

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Fully-automatic
  • Quadra flow pulsator
  • Double-level spin tub

Pros

  • Memory backup for power outages
  • Delay start feature for convenience

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger families
cellpic

Haier 7.5 kg Top Load Washing Machine (HWM75-H826S6_Starry Silver)

₹ 33,000 30% off

4. Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

The Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine has a capacity of 7.5 kg. It comes with a rust-free cabinet and a powerful motor. The machine also has a 2-wash program and a magic filter for better cleaning. This can be considered the best Haier washing machine in India for anyone seeking unparalleled performance, advanced features, and unmatched reliability. Elevate your laundry experience with excellence!

Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Semi-automatic
  • Rust-free cabinet
  • Powerful motor

Pros

  • Powerful motor for better cleaning
  • Magic filter for more efficient washing

Cons

  • May require manual intervention for switching between wash programs
cellpic

Haier 6.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi - Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ( 2023 Model, HWM65-187BO,Burgandy)

₹ 14,200 20% off

5. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN

The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN has a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet.

Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN:

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Semi-automatic
  • 2 wash program
  • Powerful motor

Pros

  • Powerful motor for efficient washing
  • Rust-free cabinet for durability

Cons

  • Manual intervention for switching between wash programs
cellpic

Haier Semi-Automatic 7 kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine (White & Maroon, HTW70-1187BTN)

6. Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight

The Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight has a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a digital display and a quadra flow pulsator for better cleaning. The machine also has a double-level spin tub and a quick wash feature.

Specifications of Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight:

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Fully-automatic
  • Digital display
  • Quadra flow pulsator

Pros

  • Digital display for easy operation
  • Quick wash feature for time efficiency

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger loads
cellpic

Haier HWM70-826NZP 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Softfall Technology, Dual Magic Filter (Moonlight Grey, Quick Wash)

7. Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP

The Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP has a capacity of 6 kg. It comes with jet stream technology and a unique water cube tub for better cleaning. The machine also has a 6-wash program and a memory backup feature.

Specifications of Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP:

  • Capacity: 6 kg
  • Fully-automatic
  • Jet stream technology
  • Unique water cube tub

Pros

  • Jet stream technology for powerful cleaning
  • Memory backup for power outages

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger families
cellpic

Haier 6 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (HW60-10829NZP, White)

8. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178

The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178 has a capacity of 9.5 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet.

Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178:

  • Capacity: 9.5 kg
  • Semi-automatic
  • 2 wash program
  • Powerful motor

Pros

  • Large capacity for bigger loads
  • Rust-free cabinet for durability

Cons

  • Manual intervention for switching between wash programs
cellpic

Haier 9.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, HTW95-178, Flowers World)

₹ 23,900 29% off

9. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159

The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159 has a capacity of 9 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet.

Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159:

  • Capacity: 9 kg
  • Semi-automatic
  • 2 wash program
  • Powerful motor

Pros

  • Large capacity for bigger loads
  • Rust-free cabinet for durability

Cons

  • Manual intervention for switching between wash programs
cellpic

Haier 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HTW90-1159, Blue)

₹ 15,500 9% off

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityWash ProgramSpecial Features
Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium6 kgFully-automaticQuick wash feature, Digital display
Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S68 kgFully-automaticTouch screen, Self-cleaning feature
Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S67.5 kgFully-automaticMemory backup, Delay start feature
Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine7.5 kgSemi-automaticPowerful motor, Magic filter
Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN7 kgSemi-automatic2 wash program, Powerful motor
Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight7 kgFully-automaticQuadra flow pulsator, Quick wash feature
Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP6 kgFully-automaticJet stream technology, Unique water cube tub
Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-1789.5 kgSemi-automaticSpin timer, Rust-free cabinet
Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-11599 kgSemi-automaticSpin timer, Rust-free cabinet

Best value for money:

The Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its powerful motor and magic filter for efficient washing.

Best overall product:

The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, direct motion motor, and self-cleaning feature for enhanced performance.

How to find the perfect Haier washing machine?

FAQs on haier washing machine

The average price range of Haier washing machines varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the capacity and features.
Yes, Haier washing machines come with a standard warranty of 2 years on the product and 5 years on the motor.
Yes, Haier washing machines are energy-efficient and come with a BEE 5-star rating for lower power consumption.
