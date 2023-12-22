9 best Haier washing machines in India: Compare price, features, and reviews

Published on Dec 22, 2023 09:51 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Looking for the best Haier washing machine in India? We've curated a list of the top 9 best Haier washing machines in India available on Amazon, with detailed product details, pros, cons, and feature comparisons to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you need a semi-automatic or fully automatic washing machine, this list has got you covered.

1. Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium The Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It comes with a multi-segment display update and a rust-free cabinet. The machine also has a quick wash feature and a digital display. Specifications of Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium: Capacity: 6 kg

Fully-automatic

Quick wash feature

Digital display

Pros Quick wash feature for time efficiency

Rust-free cabinet for durability Cons Limited capacity for larger loads

Our Pick Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, Balance clean Pulsator, 8 Wash Program (HWM60-AE, Titanium) Get Price from

2. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 is a fully automatic machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It comes with a direct motion motor and a 360-degree waterfall for better cleaning. The machine also has a touch screen, and a self-cleaning feature. Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6: Capacity: 8 kg

Fully-automatic

Direct motion motor

360-degree waterfall

Pros Large capacity for bigger loads

Self-cleaning feature for maintenance Cons Touch screen may be sensitive to water damage

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM80-H826S6, Oceanus Wave Drum, 2023 Model, Starry Silver) ₹ 36,000 33% off ₹ 23,950 from

Also Read: Haier washing machine: 10 options with promising features to keep on your radar 3. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6 The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6 is a fully automatic machine with a capacity of 7.5 kg. It comes with a quadra flow pulsator and a double-level spin tub for a better wash. The machine also has a memory backup and a delay start feature. Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6: Capacity: 7.5 kg

Fully-automatic

Quadra flow pulsator

Double-level spin tub

Pros Memory backup for power outages

Delay start feature for convenience Cons May not be suitable for larger families

Haier 7.5 kg Top Load Washing Machine (HWM75-H826S6_Starry Silver) ₹ 33,000 30% off ₹ 22,990 from

4. Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine The Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine has a capacity of 7.5 kg. It comes with a rust-free cabinet and a powerful motor. The machine also has a 2-wash program and a magic filter for better cleaning. This can be considered the best Haier washing machine in India for anyone seeking unparalleled performance, advanced features, and unmatched reliability. Elevate your laundry experience with excellence! Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine: Capacity: 7.5 kg

Semi-automatic

Rust-free cabinet

Powerful motor

Pros Powerful motor for better cleaning

Magic filter for more efficient washing Cons May require manual intervention for switching between wash programs

Haier 6.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi - Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ( 2023 Model, HWM65-187BO,Burgandy) ₹ 14,200 20% off ₹ 11,300 from

5. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN has a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet. Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN: Capacity: 7 kg

Semi-automatic

2 wash program

Powerful motor

Pros Powerful motor for efficient washing

Rust-free cabinet for durability Cons Manual intervention for switching between wash programs

Haier Semi-Automatic 7 kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine (White & Maroon, HTW70-1187BTN) Get Price from

6. Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight The Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight has a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a digital display and a quadra flow pulsator for better cleaning. The machine also has a double-level spin tub and a quick wash feature. Specifications of Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight: Capacity: 7 kg

Fully-automatic

Digital display

Quadra flow pulsator

Pros Digital display for easy operation

Quick wash feature for time efficiency Cons May not be suitable for larger loads

Haier HWM70-826NZP 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Softfall Technology, Dual Magic Filter (Moonlight Grey, Quick Wash) Get Price from

Also Read: Experience efficient laundry with Haier washing machine: Detailed review 7. Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP The Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP has a capacity of 6 kg. It comes with jet stream technology and a unique water cube tub for better cleaning. The machine also has a 6-wash program and a memory backup feature. Specifications of Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP: Capacity: 6 kg

Fully-automatic

Jet stream technology

Unique water cube tub

Pros Jet stream technology for powerful cleaning

Memory backup for power outages Cons May not be suitable for larger families

Haier 6 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (HW60-10829NZP, White) Get Price from

8. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178 The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178 has a capacity of 9.5 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet. Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178: Capacity: 9.5 kg

Semi-automatic

2 wash program

Powerful motor

Pros Large capacity for bigger loads

Rust-free cabinet for durability Cons Manual intervention for switching between wash programs

Haier 9.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, HTW95-178, Flowers World) ₹ 23,900 29% off ₹ 16,900 from

9. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159 The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159 has a capacity of 9 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet. Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159: Capacity: 9 kg

Semi-automatic

2 wash program

Powerful motor

Pros Large capacity for bigger loads

Rust-free cabinet for durability Cons Manual intervention for switching between wash programs

Haier 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HTW90-1159, Blue) ₹ 15,500 9% off ₹ 14,170 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Wash Program Special Features Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium 6 kg Fully-automatic Quick wash feature, Digital display Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 8 kg Fully-automatic Touch screen, Self-cleaning feature Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6 7.5 kg Fully-automatic Memory backup, Delay start feature Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine 7.5 kg Semi-automatic Powerful motor, Magic filter Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN 7 kg Semi-automatic 2 wash program, Powerful motor Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight 7 kg Fully-automatic Quadra flow pulsator, Quick wash feature Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP 6 kg Fully-automatic Jet stream technology, Unique water cube tub Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178 9.5 kg Semi-automatic Spin timer, Rust-free cabinet Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159 9 kg Semi-automatic Spin timer, Rust-free cabinet

Best value for money: The Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its powerful motor and magic filter for efficient washing.

Best overall product: The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, direct motion motor, and self-cleaning feature for enhanced performance.

How to find the perfect Haier washing machine? The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, direct motion motor, and self-cleaning feature for enhanced performance.

FAQs on haier washing machine What is the average price range of Haier washing machines? The average price range of Haier washing machines varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the capacity and features. Do Haier washing machines come with a warranty? Yes, Haier washing machines come with a standard warranty of 2 years on the product and 5 years on the motor. Are Haier washing machines energy-efficient? Yes, Haier washing machines are energy-efficient and come with a BEE 5-star rating for lower power consumption.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so