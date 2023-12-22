9 best Haier washing machines in India: Compare price, features, and reviews

Looking for the best Haier washing machine in India? We've curated a list of the top 9 best Haier washing machines in India available on Amazon, with detailed product details, pros, cons, and feature comparisons to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you need a semi-automatic or fully automatic washing machine, this list has got you covered.
1. Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium
The Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium is a fully automatic washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It comes with a multi-segment display update and a rust-free cabinet. The machine also has a quick wash feature and a digital display.
Specifications of Haier Automatic Pulsator HWM60-AE Titanium:
- Capacity: 6 kg
- Fully-automatic
- Quick wash feature
- Digital display
2. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6
The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 is a fully automatic machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It comes with a direct motion motor and a 360-degree waterfall for better cleaning. The machine also has a touch screen, and a self-cleaning feature.
Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6:
- Capacity: 8 kg
- Fully-automatic
- Direct motion motor
- 360-degree waterfall
3. Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6
The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6 is a fully automatic machine with a capacity of 7.5 kg. It comes with a quadra flow pulsator and a double-level spin tub for a better wash. The machine also has a memory backup and a delay start feature.
Specifications of Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM75-H826S6:
- Capacity: 7.5 kg
- Fully-automatic
- Quadra flow pulsator
- Double-level spin tub
4. Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine
The Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine has a capacity of 7.5 kg. It comes with a rust-free cabinet and a powerful motor. The machine also has a 2-wash program and a magic filter for better cleaning. This can be considered the best Haier washing machine in India for anyone seeking unparalleled performance, advanced features, and unmatched reliability. Elevate your laundry experience with excellence!
Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:
- Capacity: 7.5 kg
- Semi-automatic
- Rust-free cabinet
- Powerful motor
5. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN
The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN has a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet.
Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW70-1187BTN:
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Semi-automatic
- 2 wash program
- Powerful motor
6. Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight
The Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight has a capacity of 7 kg. It comes with a digital display and a quadra flow pulsator for better cleaning. The machine also has a double-level spin tub and a quick wash feature.
Specifications of Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HWM70-826NZP Moonlight:
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Fully-automatic
- Digital display
- Quadra flow pulsator
7. Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP
The Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP has a capacity of 6 kg. It comes with jet stream technology and a unique water cube tub for better cleaning. The machine also has a 6-wash program and a memory backup feature.
Specifications of Haier Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing HW60-10829NZP:
- Capacity: 6 kg
- Fully-automatic
- Jet stream technology
- Unique water cube tub
8. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178
The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178 has a capacity of 9.5 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet.
Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW95-178:
- Capacity: 9.5 kg
- Semi-automatic
- 2 wash program
- Powerful motor
9. Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159
The Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159 has a capacity of 9 kg. It comes with a 2-wash program and a powerful motor. The machine also has a spin timer and a rust-free cabinet.
Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing HTW90-1159:
- Capacity: 9 kg
- Semi-automatic
- 2 wash program
- Powerful motor
Best value for money:
The Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its powerful motor and magic filter for efficient washing.
Best overall product:
The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, direct motion motor, and self-cleaning feature for enhanced performance.
How to find the perfect Haier washing machine?
The Haier Automatic Washing Machine HWM80-H826S6 stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, direct motion motor, and self-cleaning feature for enhanced performance.