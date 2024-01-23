Story Saved
Best side-by-side refrigerators to buy: Top 10 picks to consider before purchase

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 23, 2024 11:14 IST
Best side-by-side refrigerators to buy: Discover the top-rated side-by-side refrigerators available in India. Check out their main features and benefits for modern homes.

Best side-by-side refrigerators to buy: You can expect ample storage space, convenient organization with separate compartments among other benefits.

When it comes to modern kitchen appliances, a side-by-side refrigerator is a must-have for any homeowner. With its sleek design and innovative features, this type of fridge offers ample storage space and convenient access to both fresh and frozen foods. In this article, we will take a closer look at the best side-by-side refrigerators available in 2023, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

1. Samsung Convertible Inverter Refrigerator

The Samsung Convertible Inverter Refrigerator is a spacious and energy-efficient appliance that offers flexible storage options. With its sleek design and advanced technology, this fridge is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Samsung Convertible Inverter Refrigerator

  • Convertible design for flexible storage
  • Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
  • LED lighting for better visibility
  • Water and ice dispenser for added convenience
  • Digital display for easy temperature control
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side WiFi Embedded Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2023 Model)
4.3 (1,726)
4.3 (1,726)
2. Haier Convertible Refrigerator

The Haier Convertible Refrigerator features advanced technology and versatile storage options. With its sleek design and innovative features, this fridge is perfect for modern households.

Specifications of Haier Convertible Refrigerator

  • Convertible design for flexible storage
  • Inverter technology for energy efficiency
  • Frost-free operation for hassle-free maintenance
  • Adjustable shelves and bins for custom organization
  • LED lighting for better visibility
Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel,Magic Convertible, Made In India, Gross Volume-630L)
4.4 (182)
4.4 (182)
Also read: Top 10 refrigerator brands in India for 2023

3. LG Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerator

The LG Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerator offers ample storage space and advanced cooling technology. With its sleek design and innovative features, this fridge is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications of LG Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerator

  • Frost-free design for hassle-free maintenance
  • Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
  • Multi-airflow technology for uniform cooling
  • Adjustable shelves and bins for custom organization
  • LED display for easy temperature control
LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
4.3 (627)
4.3 (627)
4. Godrej EONVELVET Refrigerator

The Godrej EONVELVET Refrigerator features a sleek and modern design with advanced cooling technology. With its spacious interior and innovative features, this fridge is perfect for modern households.

Specifications of Godrej EONVELVET Refrigerator

  • Frost-free design for hassle-free maintenance
  • Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
  • Cooling technology for uniform temperature
  • Adjustable shelves and bins for custom organization
  • LED lighting for better visibility
Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST, Platinum Steel, With Advanced Controls)
4.3 (201)
4.3 (201)
5. Midea Inverter Refrigerator with Water Dispenser

The Midea Inverter Refrigerator with Water Dispenser offers advanced cooling technology and convenient features. With its modern design and spacious interior, this fridge is perfect for modern homes.

Specifications:

  • Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
  • Water and ice dispenser for added convenience
  • Frost-free operation for hassle-free maintenance
  • Adjustable shelves and bins for custom organization
  • LED lighting for better visibility
Midea 591L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRF5920WDSSF, Silver, SS Finish, Water Dispenser)
3.9 (127)
3.9 (127)
6. Lloyd Refrigerator with Graphite Glass Finish

The Lloyd Refrigerator with Graphite Glass Finish offers a sleek and elegant design with advanced cooling technology. With its spacious interior and innovative features, this fridge is perfect for modern households.

Specifications of Lloyd Refrigerator with Graphite Glass Finish

  • Frost-free design for hassle-free maintenance
  • Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
  • Multi-airflow technology for uniform cooling
  • Adjustable shelves and bins for custom organization
  • LED display for easy temperature control
Lloyd Havells 587 L Side By Side Frost Free Refrigerator (Glsf590Dggt1Lb Graphite Glass)
4.2 (37)
4.2 (37)
Also read: 10 best refrigerators in India for 2023: Buying guide

7. Voltas Beko Inverter Refrigerator

The Voltas Beko Inverter Refrigerator features a modern design with advanced cooling technology. With its spacious interior and innovative features, this fridge is perfect for modern homes.

Specifications of Voltas Beko Inverter Refrigerator

  • Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
  • Frost-free operation for hassle-free maintenance
  • Adjustable shelves and bins for custom organization
  • LED lighting for better visibility
  • Digital display for easy temperature control
Voltas Beko 472 L Side By Side Frost Free Refrigerator (Rsb495Xpe, 2023, Inox, Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor)
3.6 (15)
3.6 (15)
8. Hisense Frost-Free Refrigerator with Vibration Control Compressor

The Hisense Frost-Free Refrigerator with Vibration Control Compressor offers advanced cooling technology and convenient features. With its modern design and spacious interior, this fridge is perfect for modern homes.

Specifications of Hisense Frost-Free Refrigerator with Vibration Control Compressor

  • Frost-free design for hassle-free maintenance
  • Energy-efficient operation with vibration control compressor
  • Adjustable shelves and bins for custom organization
  • LED lighting for better visibility
  • Digital display for easy temperature control
Hisense 688 L WI-FI Enabled Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Inverter Refrigerator (RS688N4SSVWI, Stainless Steel Finish with Inverter Compressor)
4.1 (104)
4.1 (104)
Comparison Table

FeaturesSamsung Convertible Inverter RefrigeratorHaier Convertible RefrigeratorLG Frost-Free Inverter RefrigeratorGodrej EONVELVET RefrigeratorMidea Inverter Refrigerator with Water DispenserLloyd Refrigerator with Graphite Glass FinishVoltas Beko Inverter RefrigeratorHisense Frost-Free Refrigerator with Vibration Control Compressor
Convertible DesignYesYesNoNoNoNoNoNo
Inverter TechnologyYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Frost-Free OperationNoYesYesYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Haier Convertible Refrigerator stands out as the best value for money with its versatile storage options, energy-efficient performance, and sleek design, offering modern features at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Convertible Inverter Refrigerator takes the lead as the best overall product in the category, offering a spacious interior, energy-efficient operation, and convenient water and ice dispenser for added convenience.

How to find the perfect best side by side refrigerator:

To find the best side-by-side refrigerator, consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features. Look for brands like Samsung, LG, or Whirlpool known for quality appliances. Assess your storage needs and preferred features like water and ice dispensers or smart technology. Read customer reviews for real-world insights. Compare prices and warranty options to ensure a well-rounded purchase. Ultimately, the best side-by-side refrigerator aligns with your lifestyle, space requirements, and budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on best side by side refrigerator

What is the energy efficiency rating of these refrigerators?

Do these refrigerators come with a warranty?

Are the water and ice dispensers easy to maintain?

Do these refrigerators have adjustable temperature settings?

