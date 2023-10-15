Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on portable juicers, unbeatable deals

Amazon Sale: Blend on the go with these portable juicers. Juices can play a role in a balanced diet. It provides the dietary nutrients of fruits and vegetables if you prefer to eat them. Juicing helps give the digestive system rest and can act as medicine who have certain health conditions or who receive specific medical treatments. Are juice healthy to drink every day? So, while most juices offer some nutritional value, they must provide more for everyday consumption. It is because it is high in sugar and calories but less fibre. So, when you want to purchase a juicer and are looking for its details and features, could you read the blog below before you buy it? It enlists all the pros, cons, best features, best overall, and value-for-money products. So, worry only if you can decide how to select and learn their details in the article below. These juices are available in Great Indian Sale 2023,and you can find the juice list in the sale on their online page and make a purchase. Finding the best product from the long list is a daunting task. Therefore, we have made a list of the best 10 juicers available in Great Indian Sale 2023 for your convenience, and you can refer to it for your use. In its product description, you get details about its design, some functions, and specifications of its technical details. Thus, please read the article further to know these aspects of the listed juicers and buy them today! , your task of selecting a juicer is made easy with this and you won't dwell on any problems when you know all their details. ALWAFLI Electric Juicer 6 Blade Rechargeable Portable USB Bottle Blender Shaker Juicer (Red) It is a portable juicer available in the Amazon 2023 sale, and to use it, you must start by adding water or milk and make it lower than 80% of the bottle. Then, cut small pieces of fruits or vegetables not more than 1.5 cm, and the use of this Juicer is not limited. And it is not limited by the angle of putting. It has an easy mechanism of working. Turn over the Juicer for 45 degrees or 180 degrees to release the cutter head. Next, press the switch button, wait until the cutter head rotates, and adjust it to the back position. The shaking and stirring are acceptable, and more ways await your development. Specifications of ALWAFLI Electric Juicer 6 Blade Rechargeable Portable USB Bottle Blender Shaker Juicer Brand: ALWAFLI

Color: Multi Colour

Special features: Portable

Capacity: 380 Milli liters

Product dimensions:8D x 8W x 23H Centimeters

Included components: 1 charging cable, 1 USB Juicer

Style: Modern

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons It can be used while traveling The battery is not good Easy to clean Size is not good Easy to use

Also read :Grind like a pro: Discover top 8 juicer mixer grinders of 2023 PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00, Black & Transparent, Large It is a Philips domestic appliance, Asia's most trusted brand. It is a portable juicer on sale with two-way rotation, enabling maximum juice extraction within minutes and without any hassle. It has a transparent jar to keep track of juicing to avoid overflow. Its sieve adjuster helps in selecting different levels of pulpiness in juice. It gives two years of warranty. Specifications of PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Black & Transparent

Special feature: Portable

Product dimensions:17.1D x 16.7W x 23.7H Centimeters

Capacity: 1 litres

Power Source: Corded electric

Maximum power: 25 Watts

Pros Cons Easy to assemble It takes too much time to prepare the juice Sturdiness Regulated movement

Wonderchef Nutri-Cup Portable Blender | USB Charging | Smoothie Maker | SS Blades | Battery Operated Rechargeable Blender | 300ml | Compact Size | Blue in Built jar It has versatile functionality with which you can create delicious protein shakes, smoothies, milkshakes, and baby food with the multi-purpose Nutri Cup, perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. It is a juicer available with the best deals on juicers. Its lightweight design and silicone belt make it easy to carry to the gym, office, or outdoors, and you can charge effortlessly with any USB device. It comes with a built-in rechargeable and convenient battery, which allows easy charging from power banks, laptops, computers, mobile phones, etc, ensuring seamless blending anytime, anywhere. Its high-grade stainless steel blades and unbreakable polycarbonate construction ensure you efficiently blend your fruits and vegetables. It also provides sustainability by blending your drinks, eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles and containers. Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-Cup Portable Blender | USB Charging | Smoothie Maker Brand: Wonderchef

Colour: Blue

Special feature: Compact

Capacity: 300 Millilitres

Product dimensions:8.5D x 8.5W x 20H Centimeters

Included components: Lid

Style: Casual

Power Source: Battery powered

Voltage: 3.7 V

Blade material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Easy to clean As per some reviews, it stopped working from the first use only Easy to use It takes a lot of time to charge Value for money It cannot grind or sift fruits; it only can be used to make a shaker

Portable Mini Juicer Blender USB Juice Maker Mixer Bottle Mini Blender Grinder Mixer, 4 Steel Blades Rechargeable Bottle, Milkshake Fruit Vegetable Grinder for Home Office Travel Gym (Multicolour) This portable mini juicer blender is available on Amazon's Big Sale and is a blender for milkshakes and smoothies with a robust motor base and four food-grade stainless steel 3D blades with 2000 rpm. The stainless steel cutter head is made with food-grade electrolysis technology, making it durable. It has excellent mixing ability, ensuring the pulp is quickly broken without losing dietary fibre. It is portable and as easy to carry around as a water bottle that can hold 350 ml of juice, weighs only 460 g, and is beautiful in appearance and easy to carry. After replacing, you can take the lid away quickly, and it is suitable for home, work, school, gym, and travel. The Juicer can be opened from top to bottom; for example, you can open the cap to drink and the bottom to clean. It is simple to operate with one button. Turn the power button ON by double-clicking it. When need to shake, you can shake it by holding the bottle to 45 degrees for better mixing. Specifications of Portable Mini Juicer Blender USB Juice Maker Mixer Bottle Mini Blender Grinder Mixer Brand: TRU TOYS

Color: Multi Colour

Special feature:Portable, Safety Lock Power Button

Capacity: 350 Millilitres

Product dimensions: 23D x 23W x 55H Centimeters

Included components: 1 Juicer, 1 USB cable

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Power Source: Electric

Voltage: 240 V

Pros Cons Easy to use Stops working Easy to clean Grinding capacity is poor Value for money

5.Portable Blender Cup, Electric USB Juicer Blender, Mini Blender Portable Blender For Shakes and Smoothies, juice,380ml, Six Blades Great for Mixing, pink It is a double care juicer cup made of food grade, non-toxic PC and ABS material, BPA free, with silicone bottom, non-slip and shock-absorption, with which you can enjoy fresh nutrients and wonderful leisure time. It has built-in safety features, with a magnetic sensing switch, which is ultra-safe to use and clean. However, its juicer cup will stop working when the body and bottom are separated. The USB juicer cup is equipped with a 2000 mAh rechargeable high-quality battery that can be recharged with many appliances like a power bank, AC adaptors, and computers, and a charging time of 3-5 hours. When fully charged, it can produce 10-15 cups of juice. It is available in Amazon sales, and its best feature is it can make nutritious, single-portion smoothies, juice blends, mixed fruits and vegetables, coffee, protein shakes, etc. It can also be used as a standard bottle, which is easy to carry with silicone gel and ideal for any kitchen, office, outdoor, etc. Specifications of Portable Blender Cup, Electric USB Juicer Blender Brand: DoubleCare

Colour: Pink

Special feature: Portable

Capacity: 380 millilitres

Product dimensions:8D x 8W x 24H Centimeters

Included components: Juice container

Power Source: Battery powered

Voltage: 5 V

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Easy to clean Unable to charge Easy to use Not a good quality product Value for money

6.NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jars 2 Blades) It is a mixer grinder to make smoothies and juices within seconds. It is suitable for dry grinding, making chutneys and dips. Its powerful 500 W copper motor can grind any food item. It is best in the segment of customer support and quality. Lastly, it includes a carry sipper jar. Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder Brand: nutripro

Colour: Silver

Special feature: food blender

Product dimensions:30.3D x 13.3W x 22.4H Centimeters

Included components: Mixers

Power Source: Corded electric

Voltage: 230 V

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Easy to use It has poor build quality and durability issues Sturdiness The quality of the machine and motor is not good, and Easy to clean

Electric USB Charge Portable Hands Free Citrus Orange Juice Maker Machine from Relaxing Aromas It is an orange juice maker with a 12-year replacement warranty all over India. The warranty claims under the policy will be covered with a replacement of a new product unit. It is an orange juice squeezer that only needs one button to control the startup, and instead of the traditional way of hand pressing, you can also switch on by pressing the switch for 2 seconds to turn on the power and, lastly, press the switch again to squeeze the juice automatically. With this citrus juicer with the correct use method, the juice extraction rate can exceed 90%, allowing you to extract more juice and separate the juice. Specifications of Electric USB Charge Portable Hands Free Citrus Orange Juice Maker Machine from Relaxing Aromas Brand: Relaxing Aromas

Colour: Multi Colour

Special feature: Portable

Product dimensions:10D x 8W x 5H Centimeters

Power Source: Corded electric

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Item model no:RA- 654154185

Pros Cons Perfectly works to blend the fruits It is said to be the best citrus orange juice maker. It comes at an affordable price.

Also read :10 best hand juicers for traditional and portable juicing 8.MR. BRAND Portable Blender, Personal Size Electric Rechargeable USB Juicer Cup, Fruit Mixer Jar Machine with 6 Six Blades for Home and Travel (380 ml, Multicolour) (MULTI) It is a portable blender that can easily be carried to offices, schools, parks, and campaigns because of its lightweight design. It is convenient for charging by power bank, laptop, computer, car, or other USB devices. It comes with a 2000 mAh rechargeable battery that can easily be charged. It has an intelligent safety protection device magnetic sensing switch, which is ultra-safe to use and clean. Its cup's body and bottom can be separated, and you can easily clean it. It's a juicer and blender that mixes all fruits and vegetables to make natural, tasty juice, milkshakes, and smoothies. It makes a protein shake, smoothie, juice, vegetables, and other baby food.

Pros Cons It comes at a cheap price Highly portable

Best three features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ALWAFLI Electric Juicer 6 Blade Rechargeable Portable USB Bottle Blender Shaker Juicer (Red) It has an easy mechanism of working Needs to turn the Juicer to 45 degrees or 180 degrees to release the cutter head It is portable PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00, Black & Transparent, Large It is a Philips domestic appliance, which is Asia's most trusted brand It has a transparent Juicer. Its sieve adjuster helps in selecting different levels of pulpiness in juice. Wonderchef Nutri-Cup Portable Blender It comes with versatile functionality to prepare smoothies, milkshakes, baby food, etc It has a lightweight design and silicone belt, making it easy to carry it to the gym. It comes with a built-in rechargeable and convenient battery Portable Mini Juicer Blender USB Juice Maker Mixer Bottle Mini Blender Grinder Mixer It is a blender for milkshakes and smoothies with a robust motor base and 4 food grade stainless steel 3D blades with 2000 rpm The stainless steel cutter head is made with food-grade electrolysis technology, making it durable and has excellent mixing ability. When need to shake, it can be done by holding the bottle to 45 degree Portable Blender Cup, Electric USB Juicer Blender It is made of food grade, non-toxic and, PC and ABS material, BPA free, with silicone bottom, non-slip and shock-absorption, with which you can enjoy fresh nutrients and wonderful leisure time It is equipped with a 2000 mAh rechargeable high-quality battery that can be recharged with many appliances. Ideal for office, kitchen, or even outdoors, etc NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jars 2 Blades) It can make smoothies and juices within seconds It is suitable for dry grinding, making chutneys and dips It has a 500 W copper motor Electric USB Charge Portable Hands Free Citrus Orange Juice Maker Machine from Relaxing Aromas It comes with 12 year replacement warranty all over India It is an orange juice squeezer that only needs one button to control the startup, and instead of the traditional way of hand-pressing With the correct usage method, about 90% more juice can be extracted MR. BRAND Portable Blender, Personal Size Electric Rechargeable USB Juicer Cup It is convenient for charging by power bank, laptop, computer, car, or other USB devices. It can easily be carried to offices, schools, parks, and campaigns because of its lightweight design Its juice can blend all fruits and vegetables to prepare natural, tasty juice, milkshakes, etc

How to find the best Juicer? So, it is here if you are looking for the best portable Juicer. You must look for their features and other details in the online product descriptions and choose the one that suits your budget. Another point to add is you can read the reviews of these products to learn about their positive and negative reviews and accordingly buy one which is supported. Analyze your requirements and the details to buy one for yourself. Best overall product So, taking into account the different features and all the functionalities and uses, the one ASUS laptop that can be considered the best overall Product is the Wonderchef Nutri-Cup Portable Blender | USB Charging | Smoothie Maker | SS Blades | Battery Operated Rechargeable Blender | 300ml | Compact Size | Blue in Built jar since it has numerous features and functionalities and has best system of work as compared to all the other products. It can be taken to the gym, office, and other outdoor places. Best value for money product Thus, from the list above of ASUS Laptops, the one that comes in the most miniature price range is Portable Blender Cup, Electric USB Juicer Blender, Mini Blender Portable Blender For Shakes and Smoothies, juice,380ml, Six Blades Great for Mixing, pink Since it comes at only Rs. 519, it is considered the best portable Juicer available in Great Indian Sale 2023. It has the lowest price as compared to others.