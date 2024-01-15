Best air purifiers for home in India: 10 options to breathe clean air

Air purifiers have become an essential home appliance, especially in cities with high pollution levels. They are designed to filter out pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring clean and fresh air indoors. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one that suits your needs. In this article, we will explore the 10 best air purifiers for home in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end air purifier with advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 uses advanced HEPA technology to eliminate airborne pollutants, dust, and allergens. It is equipped with a multi-stage filtration process and offers efficient air purification for large rooms. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 HEPA Filter

UV Technology

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 600 sq. ft.

CADR: 350 m3/h

Pros Efficient HEPA filtration

UV technology for germ killing

Large coverage area Cons Slightly expensive

Bulky design

2. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500 The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500 features a 4-stage filtration system to remove dust, allergens, and odors from the air. It offers quiet operation and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500 HEPA Filter

Activated Carbon Filter

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 450 sq. ft.

CADR: 300 m3/h

Pros Quiet operation

Effective odor removal

Ideal for medium-sized rooms Cons Limited coverage area

Filters need frequent replacement

Also read: Best air purifiers in India for cleaner and fresher air: Top 10 picks 3. Portable Air Purifier with Ionizer Function This portable air purifier features an ionizer function that releases negative ions to neutralize pollutants and enhance air quality. It is compact and suitable for small spaces such as bedrooms and offices. Specifications of Portable Air Purifier with Ionizer Function Ionizer Function

Compact Design

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 200 sq. ft.

CADR: 150 m3/h

Pros Portable and compact

Ionizer function for air freshness

Ideal for small spaces Cons Limited coverage area

No advanced filtration technology

4. Rosekm Air Purifier for Bedroom The Rosekm Air Purifier is designed for personal use in bedrooms and small living spaces. It features a compact and sleek design, offering basic air purification for individual use. Specifications of Rosekm Air Purifier for Bedroom Compact Design

Personal Use

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 150 sq. ft.

CADR: 100 m3/h

Pros Sleek and compact design

Ideal for personal use

Budget-friendly option Cons Limited coverage area

Basic air purification

5. KENT Aura Room Air Purifier The KENT Aura Room Air Purifier features UV light technology to eliminate bacteria and viruses from the air. It offers a 3-stage filtration process and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. Specifications of KENT Aura Room Air Purifier UV Light Technology

HEPA Filter

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 300 sq. ft.

CADR: 200 m3/h

Pros UV light technology for germ killing

Efficient HEPA filtration

Ideal for medium-sized rooms Cons Filters need frequent replacement

Slightly noisy operation

6. AGARO Imperial Air Purifier The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier uses a 4-stage filtration system to remove dust, allergens, and odors from the air. It features a sleek and modern design, suitable for contemporary interiors. Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier HEPA Filter

Activated Carbon Filter

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 400 sq. ft.

CADR: 250 m3/h

Pros Sleek and modern design

Effective odor removal

Ideal for contemporary interiors Cons Limited coverage area

Filters need frequent replacement

7. Blueair Blue Pure 211+ The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ features HEPASilent technology for silent and efficient air purification. It offers dual protection filters and is suitable for people with allergies and respiratory issues. Specifications: HEPASilent Technology

DualProtection Filters

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 540 sq. ft.

CADR: 350 m3/h

Pros Silent and efficient operation

Dual protection for allergies

Large coverage area Cons Slightly expensive

Filters need frequent replacement

Also read: Best air purifiers for home: Opt for any of top 10 picks, enjoy fresh air 8. AIRTH Home Air Purifier The AIRTH Home Air Purifier features anti-microbial technology to eliminate germs and bacteria from the air. It offers efficient air purification for small to medium-sized rooms. Specifications of AIRTH Home Air Purifier Anti-Microbial Technology

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 250 sq. ft.

CADR: 180 m3/h

Pros Anti-microbial technology

Compact and portable

Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms Cons Limited coverage area

Basic air purification

9. MI Air Purifier 3 The MI Air Purifier 3 features high-efficiency air purification and control via voice assistant. It offers a 360-degree air intake and is suitable for large rooms and open spaces. Specifications of MI Air Purifier 3 High-Efficiency Air Purification

Voice Assistant Control

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 450 sq. ft.

CADR: 300 m3/h

Pros Voice assistant control

360-degree air intake

Ideal for large rooms and open spaces Cons Slightly noisy operation

Filters need frequent replacement

10. Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C The Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C features anti-virus technology and a 4-stage filtration system for comprehensive air purification. It offers a sleek design and is suitable for medium to large rooms. Specifications of Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C Anti-Virus Technology

4-Stage Filtration

Particulate Purification

Coverage Area: 500 sq. ft.

CADR: 320 m3/h

Pros Comprehensive air purification

Sleek and modern design

Ideal for medium to large rooms Cons Slightly expensive

Filters need frequent replacement

Comparison Table

Features Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500 Portable Air Purifier with Ionizer Function Rosekm Air Purifier for Bedroom KENT Aura Room Air Purifier AGARO Imperial Air Purifier Blueair Blue Pure 211+ AIRTH Home Air Purifier MI Air Purifier 3 Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C HEPA Filter Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Activated Carbon Filter No Yes No No No Yes No No No Yes UV Technology Yes No No No Yes No No No No No

Best value for money: The Portable Air Purifier with Ionizer Function offers the best value for money, providing effective air purification for small spaces at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering silent and efficient air purification with dual protection filters for allergies and respiratory issues.

How to find the perfect good air purifier: To find the perfect air purifier, consider room size, filtration efficiency, and specific needs. Measure the room's square footage to match it with the purifier's coverage. Look for HEPA filters for effective particle removal. Consider additional features like UV-C technology or activated carbon filters for odor elimination. Check the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for faster purification. Read customer reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Lastly, compare energy efficiency and noise levels to ensure a seamless integration into your living space while effectively maintaining clean and healthy air.

FAQs on good air purifier What is the coverage area of these air purifiers? The coverage area varies for each air purifier, ranging from 150 sq. ft. to 600 sq. ft. It's important to choose one that suits the size of your room. Do these air purifiers require frequent filter replacements? Yes, most air purifiers require regular filter replacements for optimal performance. The frequency depends on the usage and the type of filter. Are these air purifiers suitable for people with allergies? Some air purifiers, such as the Blueair Blue Pure 211+, offer dual protection filters specifically designed for allergies and respiratory issues. Do these air purifiers produce noise during operation? While some air purifiers offer quiet operation, others may produce some level of noise. Consider the noise level based on your preference.

