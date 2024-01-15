Best air purifiers for home in India: 10 options to breathe clean air
Air purifiers have become an essential home appliance, especially in cities with high pollution levels. They are designed to filter out pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring clean and fresh air indoors. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one that suits your needs. In this article, we will explore the 10 best air purifiers for home in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end air purifier with advanced features, we've got you covered.
1. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700
The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 uses advanced HEPA technology to eliminate airborne pollutants, dust, and allergens. It is equipped with a multi-stage filtration process and offers efficient air purification for large rooms.
Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700
HEPA Filter
UV Technology
Particulate Purification
Coverage Area: 600 sq. ft.
CADR: 350 m3/h
Pros
Efficient HEPA filtration
UV technology for germ killing
Large coverage area
Cons
Slightly expensive
Bulky design
2. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500
The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500 features a 4-stage filtration system to remove dust, allergens, and odors from the air. It offers quiet operation and is suitable for medium-sized rooms.
This portable air purifier features an ionizer function that releases negative ions to neutralize pollutants and enhance air quality. It is compact and suitable for small spaces such as bedrooms and offices.
Specifications of Portable Air Purifier with Ionizer Function
Ionizer Function
Compact Design
Particulate Purification
Coverage Area: 200 sq. ft.
CADR: 150 m3/h
Pros
Portable and compact
Ionizer function for air freshness
Ideal for small spaces
Cons
Limited coverage area
No advanced filtration technology
4. Rosekm Air Purifier for Bedroom
The Rosekm Air Purifier is designed for personal use in bedrooms and small living spaces. It features a compact and sleek design, offering basic air purification for individual use.
Specifications of Rosekm Air Purifier for Bedroom
Compact Design
Personal Use
Particulate Purification
Coverage Area: 150 sq. ft.
CADR: 100 m3/h
Pros
Sleek and compact design
Ideal for personal use
Budget-friendly option
Cons
Limited coverage area
Basic air purification
5. KENT Aura Room Air Purifier
The KENT Aura Room Air Purifier features UV light technology to eliminate bacteria and viruses from the air. It offers a 3-stage filtration process and is suitable for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of KENT Aura Room Air Purifier
UV Light Technology
HEPA Filter
Particulate Purification
Coverage Area: 300 sq. ft.
CADR: 200 m3/h
Pros
UV light technology for germ killing
Efficient HEPA filtration
Ideal for medium-sized rooms
Cons
Filters need frequent replacement
Slightly noisy operation
6. AGARO Imperial Air Purifier
The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier uses a 4-stage filtration system to remove dust, allergens, and odors from the air. It features a sleek and modern design, suitable for contemporary interiors.
Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier
HEPA Filter
Activated Carbon Filter
Particulate Purification
Coverage Area: 400 sq. ft.
CADR: 250 m3/h
Pros
Sleek and modern design
Effective odor removal
Ideal for contemporary interiors
Cons
Limited coverage area
Filters need frequent replacement
7. Blueair Blue Pure 211+
The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ features HEPASilent technology for silent and efficient air purification. It offers dual protection filters and is suitable for people with allergies and respiratory issues.
The AIRTH Home Air Purifier features anti-microbial technology to eliminate germs and bacteria from the air. It offers efficient air purification for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of AIRTH Home Air Purifier
Anti-Microbial Technology
Particulate Purification
Coverage Area: 250 sq. ft.
CADR: 180 m3/h
Pros
Anti-microbial technology
Compact and portable
Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms
Cons
Limited coverage area
Basic air purification
9. MI Air Purifier 3
The MI Air Purifier 3 features high-efficiency air purification and control via voice assistant. It offers a 360-degree air intake and is suitable for large rooms and open spaces.
Specifications of MI Air Purifier 3
High-Efficiency Air Purification
Voice Assistant Control
Particulate Purification
Coverage Area: 450 sq. ft.
CADR: 300 m3/h
Pros
Voice assistant control
360-degree air intake
Ideal for large rooms and open spaces
Cons
Slightly noisy operation
Filters need frequent replacement
10. Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C
The Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C features anti-virus technology and a 4-stage filtration system for comprehensive air purification. It offers a sleek design and is suitable for medium to large rooms.
Specifications of Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C
Anti-Virus Technology
4-Stage Filtration
Particulate Purification
Coverage Area: 500 sq. ft.
CADR: 320 m3/h
Pros
Comprehensive air purification
Sleek and modern design
Ideal for medium to large rooms
Cons
Slightly expensive
Filters need frequent replacement
Comparison Table
Features
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500
Portable Air Purifier with Ionizer Function
Rosekm Air Purifier for Bedroom
KENT Aura Room Air Purifier
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier
Blueair Blue Pure 211+
AIRTH Home Air Purifier
MI Air Purifier 3
Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C
HEPA Filter
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
Activated Carbon Filter
No
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
UV Technology
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Best value for money:
The Portable Air Purifier with Ionizer Function offers the best value for money, providing effective air purification for small spaces at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering silent and efficient air purification with dual protection filters for allergies and respiratory issues.
How to find the perfect good air purifier:
To find the perfect air purifier, consider room size, filtration efficiency, and specific needs. Measure the room's square footage to match it with the purifier's coverage. Look for HEPA filters for effective particle removal. Consider additional features like UV-C technology or activated carbon filters for odor elimination. Check the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for faster purification. Read customer reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Lastly, compare energy efficiency and noise levels to ensure a seamless integration into your living space while effectively maintaining clean and healthy air.
FAQs on good air purifier
The coverage area varies for each air purifier, ranging from 150 sq. ft. to 600 sq. ft. It's important to choose one that suits the size of your room.
Yes, most air purifiers require regular filter replacements for optimal performance. The frequency depends on the usage and the type of filter.
Some air purifiers, such as the Blueair Blue Pure 211+, offer dual protection filters specifically designed for allergies and respiratory issues.
While some air purifiers offer quiet operation, others may produce some level of noise. Consider the noise level based on your preference.
