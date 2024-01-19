Best 1.5 ton 5 star AC models in India: Top 10 picks for your home

When it comes to choosing the best AC for your home or office, there are several factors to consider. From energy efficiency to cooling capacity, it's essential to find the right balance. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 1.5 ton 5 star AC models available in India. Whether you're looking for a high energy efficiency AC or a model with additional features like anti-bacterial filters, convertible mode, or inverter technology, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect AC for your needs.
1. Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKM50U
The Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKM50U features a 1.5 ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a copper condenser coil and an inbuilt filter to ensure efficient cooling and clean air circulation. The AC is equipped with a power chill operation for quick cooling and a neo-swing inverter compressor for noiseless operation.
Specifications of Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKM50U
1.5 ton capacity
5-star energy rating
Copper condenser coil
Neo-swing inverter compressor
Power chill operation
Pros
Energy-efficient
Quick cooling
Noiseless operation
Cons
Relatively higher price
2. Godrej Convertible Inverter Split AC 18IINV5R32-WWA
The Godrej Convertible Inverter Split AC 18IINV5R32-WWA is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with a convertible mode that allows you to adjust the capacity based on cooling needs. It features an anti-corrosive bluefin coating on the evaporator and condenser for enhanced durability. The AC also comes with a multi-layered acoustic jacket for noise reduction.
Specifications of Godrej Convertible Inverter Split AC 18IINV5R32-WWA
The Samsung Inverter Split AC AR18CYNZABE is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with an anti-bacteria filter for clean and healthy air. It features a convertible mode for flexible cooling capacity and an inbuilt digital inverter for energy-efficient operation. The AC also comes with a triple protector plus technology for enhanced durability.
Specifications of Samsung Inverter Split AC AR18CYNZABE
1.5 ton capacity
5-star energy rating
Anti-bacteria filter
Convertible mode
Triple protector plus technology
Pros
Clean and healthy air
Energy-efficient operation
Enhanced durability
Cons
Slightly higher noise levels
4. Lloyd Inverter Split AC GLS18I5FWBEV
The Lloyd Inverter Split AC GLS18I5FWBEV is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with anti-viral and anti-dust filters for improved air quality. It features a self-clean function for hassle-free maintenance and a high-efficiency compressor for powerful cooling. The AC also comes with a 4D express cooling mode for instant comfort.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Split AC GLS18I5FWBEV
1.5 ton capacity
5-star energy rating
Anti-viral and anti-dust filters
Self-clean function
4D express cooling mode
Pros
Improved air quality
Hassle-free maintenance
Instant comfort
Cons
Limited availability
5. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC 185V Vectra Elegant
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC 185V Vectra Elegant features a 1.5 ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a high ambient cooling feature for efficient cooling even in high ambient temperatures. The AC also features a multi-stage filtration for clean and fresh air circulation.
Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC 185V Vectra Elegant
1.5 ton capacity
5-star energy rating
High ambient cooling feature
Multi-stage filtration
Copper condenser coil
Pros
Efficient cooling in high ambient temperatures
Clean and fresh air circulation
Durable copper condenser
Cons
Slightly bulky design
6. Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3-WWA
The Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3-WWA is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with a durable and efficient inverter compressor for consistent cooling performance. It features a turbo mode for quick cooling and a dry mode for humidity control. The AC also comes with an anti-corrosive bluefin coating for enhanced durability.
Specifications of Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3-WWA
The Blue Star Inverter Split AC ID318YKU is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with a precision cooling technology for accurate temperature control. It features a brushless DC motor for energy-efficient operation and a self-diagnosis function for easy troubleshooting. The AC also comes with an additional PM 2.5 filtration for clean and healthy air.
Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Split AC ID318YKU
1.5 ton capacity
5-star energy rating
Precision cooling technology
Brushless DC motor
PM 2.5 filtration
Pros
Accurate temperature control
Energy-efficient operation
Easy troubleshooting
Cons
Relatively higher price
8. Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC CU-SU18YKYWT
The Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC CU-SU18YKYWT features a 1.5 ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with an additional nanoe-G air purifying system for clean and fresh air. The AC also features a twin cool inverter technology for efficient and consistent cooling performance.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC CU-SU18YKYWT
1.5 ton capacity
5-star energy rating
Nanoe-G air purifying system
Twin cool inverter technology
Convertible mode
Pros
Clean and fresh air circulation
Efficient cooling performance
Flexible capacity
Cons
Slightly complex installation
9. Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC S3I3AD0
The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC S3I3AD0 is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with flexicool technology for automatic capacity adjustment. It features a 4-way swing for uniform cooling and a dual inverter compressor for energy-efficient operation. The AC also comes with a self-clean function for hassle-free maintenance.
Specifications of Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC S3I3AD0
1.5 ton capacity
5-star energy rating
Flexicool technology
4-way swing
Dual inverter compressor
Pros
Automatic capacity adjustment
Uniform cooling
Energy-efficient operation
Cons
Limited availability
10. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC CAI18ES5R33F0
The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC CAI18ES5R33F0 features a 1.5 ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a PM 2.5 filter for clean and healthy air and additional features like sleep mode and turbo mode for customized cooling. The AC also features a follow me technology for precise temperature control.
Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC CAI18ES5R33F0
1.5 ton capacity
5-star energy rating
PM 2.5 filter
Sleep mode and turbo mode
Follow me technology
Pros
Clean and healthy air circulation
Customized cooling
Precise temperature control
Cons
Relatively higher price
Comparison Table
Feature
Daikin MTKM50U
Godrej 18IINV5R32-WWA
Samsung AR18CYNZABE
Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV
Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant
Godrej 18TTC3-WWA
Blue Star ID318YKU
Panasonic CU-SU18YKYWT
Whirlpool S3I3AD0
Carrier CAI18ES5R33F0
Capacity
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
Energy Rating
5-star
5-star
5-star
5-star
5-star
5-star
5-star
5-star
5-star
5-star
Convertible Mode
No
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Yes
Best value for money:
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC 185V Vectra Elegant offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling, multi-stage filtration, and durable construction. It provides a perfect balance of performance and affordability, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Inverter Split AC AR18CYNZABE stands out as the best overall product with its clean and healthy air circulation, energy-efficient operation, and enhanced durability. It offers a perfect combination of advanced features and reliable performance, making it a top choice for discerning buyers.
How to find the best 5 star 1.5 ton AC:
To find the best 5-star 1.5-ton AC in India, consider energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and features. Look for high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) and Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) ratings for cost-effective operation. Evaluate additional features like inverter technology, noise levels, and air quality filters. Research reputable brands, read user reviews, and compare prices. Prioritize a balance between performance, energy savings, and your budget to ensure a comfortable and efficient cooling solution for your space.
FAQs on best 1.5 ton 5 star AC
The AC models listed above have a 5-star energy efficiency rating, ensuring high energy savings and optimal performance.
Yes, several AC models in the list feature convertible mode for adjusting capacity and inverter technology for energy-efficient operation.
Most of the AC models listed are suitable for medium to large rooms, with a 1.5 ton capacity and high energy efficiency.
With regular maintenance and care, these AC models are designed to last for 10-15 years, providing long-term cooling and comfort.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more