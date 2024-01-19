Best 1.5 ton 5 star AC models in India: Top 10 picks for your home

When it comes to choosing the best AC for your home or office, there are several factors to consider. From energy efficiency to cooling capacity, it's essential to find the right balance. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 1.5 ton 5 star AC models available in India. Whether you're looking for a high energy efficiency AC or a model with additional features like anti-bacterial filters, convertible mode, or inverter technology, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect AC for your needs.

1. Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKM50U The Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKM50U features a 1.5 ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a copper condenser coil and an inbuilt filter to ensure efficient cooling and clean air circulation. The AC is equipped with a power chill operation for quick cooling and a neo-swing inverter compressor for noiseless operation. Specifications of Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKM50U 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

Copper condenser coil

Neo-swing inverter compressor

Power chill operation

Pros Energy-efficient

Quick cooling

Noiseless operation Cons Relatively higher price

2. Godrej Convertible Inverter Split AC 18IINV5R32-WWA The Godrej Convertible Inverter Split AC 18IINV5R32-WWA is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with a convertible mode that allows you to adjust the capacity based on cooling needs. It features an anti-corrosive bluefin coating on the evaporator and condenser for enhanced durability. The AC also comes with a multi-layered acoustic jacket for noise reduction. Specifications of Godrej Convertible Inverter Split AC 18IINV5R32-WWA 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

Convertible mode

Anti-corrosive bluefin coating

Multi-layered acoustic jacket

Pros Convertible mode for energy savings

Durable construction

Noise reduction technology Cons Limited availability

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 8 models of air conditioners to choose from 3. Samsung Inverter Split AC AR18CYNZABE The Samsung Inverter Split AC AR18CYNZABE is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with an anti-bacteria filter for clean and healthy air. It features a convertible mode for flexible cooling capacity and an inbuilt digital inverter for energy-efficient operation. The AC also comes with a triple protector plus technology for enhanced durability. Specifications of Samsung Inverter Split AC AR18CYNZABE 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

Anti-bacteria filter

Convertible mode

Triple protector plus technology

Pros Clean and healthy air

Energy-efficient operation

Enhanced durability Cons Slightly higher noise levels

4. Lloyd Inverter Split AC GLS18I5FWBEV The Lloyd Inverter Split AC GLS18I5FWBEV is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with anti-viral and anti-dust filters for improved air quality. It features a self-clean function for hassle-free maintenance and a high-efficiency compressor for powerful cooling. The AC also comes with a 4D express cooling mode for instant comfort. Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Split AC GLS18I5FWBEV 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

Anti-viral and anti-dust filters

Self-clean function

4D express cooling mode

Pros Improved air quality

Hassle-free maintenance

Instant comfort Cons Limited availability

5. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC 185V Vectra Elegant The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC 185V Vectra Elegant features a 1.5 ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a high ambient cooling feature for efficient cooling even in high ambient temperatures. The AC also features a multi-stage filtration for clean and fresh air circulation. Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC 185V Vectra Elegant 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

High ambient cooling feature

Multi-stage filtration

Copper condenser coil

Pros Efficient cooling in high ambient temperatures

Clean and fresh air circulation

Durable copper condenser Cons Slightly bulky design

6. Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3-WWA The Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3-WWA is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with a durable and efficient inverter compressor for consistent cooling performance. It features a turbo mode for quick cooling and a dry mode for humidity control. The AC also comes with an anti-corrosive bluefin coating for enhanced durability. Specifications of Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3-WWA 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

Inverter compressor

Turbo mode

Anti-corrosive bluefin coating

Pros Consistent cooling performance

Quick cooling

Humidity control Cons Limited availability

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 10 air conditioners you can buy today 7. Blue Star Inverter Split AC ID318YKU The Blue Star Inverter Split AC ID318YKU is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with a precision cooling technology for accurate temperature control. It features a brushless DC motor for energy-efficient operation and a self-diagnosis function for easy troubleshooting. The AC also comes with an additional PM 2.5 filtration for clean and healthy air. Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Split AC ID318YKU 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

Precision cooling technology

Brushless DC motor

PM 2.5 filtration

Pros Accurate temperature control

Energy-efficient operation

Easy troubleshooting Cons Relatively higher price

8. Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC CU-SU18YKYWT The Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC CU-SU18YKYWT features a 1.5 ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with an additional nanoe-G air purifying system for clean and fresh air. The AC also features a twin cool inverter technology for efficient and consistent cooling performance. Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC CU-SU18YKYWT 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

Nanoe-G air purifying system

Twin cool inverter technology

Convertible mode

Pros Clean and fresh air circulation

Efficient cooling performance

Flexible capacity Cons Slightly complex installation

9. Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC S3I3AD0 The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC S3I3AD0 is a 1.5 ton 5 star AC with flexicool technology for automatic capacity adjustment. It features a 4-way swing for uniform cooling and a dual inverter compressor for energy-efficient operation. The AC also comes with a self-clean function for hassle-free maintenance. Specifications of Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC S3I3AD0 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

Flexicool technology

4-way swing

Dual inverter compressor

Pros Automatic capacity adjustment

Uniform cooling

Energy-efficient operation Cons Limited availability

10. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC CAI18ES5R33F0 The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC CAI18ES5R33F0 features a 1.5 ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a PM 2.5 filter for clean and healthy air and additional features like sleep mode and turbo mode for customized cooling. The AC also features a follow me technology for precise temperature control. Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC CAI18ES5R33F0 1.5 ton capacity

5-star energy rating

PM 2.5 filter

Sleep mode and turbo mode

Follow me technology

Pros Clean and healthy air circulation

Customized cooling

Precise temperature control Cons Relatively higher price

Comparison Table

Feature Daikin MTKM50U Godrej 18IINV5R32-WWA Samsung AR18CYNZABE Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant Godrej 18TTC3-WWA Blue Star ID318YKU Panasonic CU-SU18YKYWT Whirlpool S3I3AD0 Carrier CAI18ES5R33F0 Capacity 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton Energy Rating 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star Convertible Mode No Yes Yes No No No No Yes No Yes

Best value for money: The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC 185V Vectra Elegant offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling, multi-stage filtration, and durable construction. It provides a perfect balance of performance and affordability, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Samsung Inverter Split AC AR18CYNZABE stands out as the best overall product with its clean and healthy air circulation, energy-efficient operation, and enhanced durability. It offers a perfect combination of advanced features and reliable performance, making it a top choice for discerning buyers.

How to find the best 5 star 1.5 ton AC: To find the best 5-star 1.5-ton AC in India, consider energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and features. Look for high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) and Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) ratings for cost-effective operation. Evaluate additional features like inverter technology, noise levels, and air quality filters. Research reputable brands, read user reviews, and compare prices. Prioritize a balance between performance, energy savings, and your budget to ensure a comfortable and efficient cooling solution for your space.

FAQs on best 1.5 ton 5 star AC What is the energy efficiency rating of these AC models? The AC models listed above have a 5-star energy efficiency rating, ensuring high energy savings and optimal performance. Do these AC models come with additional features like convertible mode or inverter technology? Yes, several AC models in the list feature convertible mode for adjusting capacity and inverter technology for energy-efficient operation. Are these AC models suitable for large rooms or commercial spaces? Most of the AC models listed are suitable for medium to large rooms, with a 1.5 ton capacity and high energy efficiency. What is the average lifespan of these AC models? With regular maintenance and care, these AC models are designed to last for 10-15 years, providing long-term cooling and comfort.

