Best radiator heaters: Top 10 picks for efficient and cozy heating solutions

Published on Jan 10, 2024 10:54 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Summary:

Best radiator heaters: Discover the best radiator heaters available on the market today, suitable for different needs and budgets. Explore our curated list of top 10 picks, featuring efficient and cozy heating solutions to keep you warm during chilly days.

When it comes to heating your home, a radiator heater is a must-have appliance. It provides efficient and affordable heat, making it a popular choice among homeowners. In this article, we will compare the top 10 radiator heaters available on Amazon, helping you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, we've got you covered.

1. RR Oil Filled Radiator Heater

The RR Oil Filled Radiator Heater is equipped with an adjustable thermostat, making it easy to control the temperature. With 11 fins, it provides efficient heating for any room. It is a reliable and durable option for your home.

Specifications of RR Oil-Filled Radiator Heater:

  • Adjustable thermostat
  • 11 fins for efficient heating
  • Durable and reliable
  • Portable design
  • 2000 watts power

Pros

  • Easy temperature control
  • Efficient heating
  • Reliable and durable

Cons

  • May be heavy to move
RR Signature Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater | 11 fin 2900 Watts | OFR Heater with Castor Wheels, Adjustable Thermostat, 3 Heat Settings | Silent Room Heater for Home & Office|2 Year Warranty by RR

2. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is a powerful option that provides fast and efficient heating. With its 11 fins and 2900 watts of power, it is suitable for larger rooms and spaces.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater:

  • Powerful PTC fan heater
  • 11 fins for efficient heating
  • Fast and efficient heating
  • Portable design
  • 2900 watts power

Pros

  • Fast and efficient heating
  • Powerful PTC fan heater
  • Suitable for larger rooms

Cons

  • May consume more electricity
Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

3. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator

The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator offers efficient heating with its 9 fins and 2000 watts of power. It is a reliable and durable option for everyday use.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator:

  • 9 fins for efficient heating
  • 2000 watts power
  • Durable and reliable
  • Portable design
  • Adjustable thermostat

Pros

  • Efficient heating
  • Reliable and durable
  • Adjustable thermostat

Cons

  • May take longer to heat up
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

4. Borosil Volcano 11 Fins Oil Filled Radiator

The Borosil Volcano 11 Fins Oil-Filled Radiator features a filter-filled radiator for efficient and consistent heating. With its 11 fins, it provides reliable warmth for any room. This is one of the best radiator heaters on Amazon to purchase for a budget-friendly option.

Specifications of Borosil Volcano 11 Fins Oil Filled Radiator:

  • Filter-filled radiator
  • 11 fins for efficient heating
  • Consistent and reliable warmth
  • Portable design
  • 2000 watts power

Pros

  • Consistent and reliable warmth
  • Efficient heating
  • Durable and reliable

Cons

  • May be heavy to move
Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR | 3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater | Noiseless Operation, PTC Fan | 2 Years Warranty, Black

5. Kenstar 11 Fin 2900-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator Heater

The Kenstar 11 Fin 2900-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Heater offers fast and efficient heating with its 11 fins and 2900-watt power. It is a powerful option for larger spaces.

Specifications of Kenstar 11 Fin 2900-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Heater:

  • 11 fins for efficient heating
  • Fast and efficient heating
  • Powerful option for larger spaces
  • Portable design
  • 2900 watts power

Pros

  • Fast and efficient heating
  • Powerful option for larger spaces
  • Reliable and durable

Cons

  • May consume more electricity
Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD)

6. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator Heater

The Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil-Filled Radiator Heater offers reliable and consistent warmth with its 11 fins and 2000 watts of power. It is a durable and efficient option for everyday use.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator Heater:

  • 11 fins for efficient heating
  • Reliable and consistent warmth
  • 2000 watts power
  • Portable design
  • Adjustable thermostat

Pros

  • Reliable and consistent warmth
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Efficient heating

Cons

  • May take longer to heat up
Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins|3-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black

7. Black+Decker 2900 Watts Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator

The Black+Decker 2900 Watts Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator features a powerful fan-forced design for fast and efficient heating. With its 13 fins, it is suitable for larger spaces and rooms.

Specifications of Black+Decker 2900 Watts Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator:

  • Powerful fan-forced design
  • 13 fins for efficient heating
  • Fast and efficient heating
  • Portable design
  • 2900 watts power

Pros

  • Powerful fan-forced design
  • Fast and efficient heating
  • Suitable for larger spaces

Cons

  • May consume more electricity
Black + Decker Ofr 13 Fin, Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater (White, 2800 Watt), (Bxra1302In)

8. Crompton Ferveor 13 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Crompton Ferveor 13 2000-Watt Fan Heater offers efficient heating with its 13 fins and 2000 watts of power. It is a reliable and durable option for everyday use.

Specifications of Crompton Ferveor 13 2000-Watt Fan Heater:

  • 13 fins for efficient heating
  • 2000 watts power
  • Durable and reliable
  • Portable design
  • Adjustable thermostat

Pros

  • Efficient heating
  • Reliable and durable
  • Adjustable thermostat

Cons

  • May take longer to heat up
Crompton insta Ferveor  13 Fins  2900W Oil field heater with PTC fan, Black Gold, Standard (ACGRH-INSTAFERVE13)

9. Glen Electric Radiator Heater with ISI certified & 2-Year Warranty

The Glen Electric Radiator Heater is equipped with ISI certification and a 2-year warranty, ensuring reliable and safe heating. With its efficient design, it provides consistent warmth for any room.

Specifications of Glen Electric Radiator Heater with ISI certified & 2-Year Warranty:

  • ISI certified
  • 2-year warranty
  • Efficient and consistent warmth
  • Portable design
  • Adjustable thermostat

Pros

  • ISI certification for safety
  • 2-year warranty
  • Efficient and consistent warmth

Cons

  • May be heavy to move
Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater 13 Fin (OFR) 2500 Watt, ISI certified (HA 7011 OR 13) 2 Years Warranty

10. Russell Hobbs 11 Fins 2500 Watts Oil Filled Radiator with Electric Fan

The Russell Hobbs 11 Fins 2500 Watts Oil Filled Radiator with Electric Fan offers efficient heating with its 11 fins and 2500 watts power. The electric fan provides additional warmth and circulation for larger spaces.

Specifications of 10. Russell Hobbs 11 Fins 2500 Watts Oil Filled Radiator with Electric Fan:

  • 11 fins for efficient heating
  • 2500 watts power
  • Electric fan for additional warmth
  • Portable design
  • Adjustable thermostat

Pros

  • Efficient heating
  • Electric fan for additional warmth
  • Adjustable thermostat

Cons

  • May consume more electricity
Russell Hobbs 2500 Watts 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater OFR (ROR15F, Grey) | Oil Filled Radiator Electric Room Heater | ISI Approved

Comparison Table

Product NameAdjustable ThermostatEfficient HeatingPortable DesignPowerful PTC Fan
RR Oil Filled Radiator HeaterYesYesYesNo
Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan HeaterNoYesYesYes
Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled RadiatorYesYesYesNo
Borosil Volcano 11 Fins Oil Filled RadiatorNoYesYesNo
Kenstar 11 Fin 2900-Watt Oil Filled Radiator HeaterNoYesYesNo
Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Oil Filled Radiator HeaterYesYesYesNo
Black+Decker 2900 Watts Fan Forced Oil Filled RadiatorNoYesYesYes
Crompton Ferveor 13 2000-Watt Fan HeaterYesYesYesNo
Glen Electric Radiator Heater with ISI certified & 2 Year WarrantyYesYesYesNo
Russell Hobbs 11 Fins 2500 Watts Oil Filled Radiator with Electric FanYesYesYesNo

Best value for money:

The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater stands out as the best value-for-money option. With its powerful PTC fan and efficient heating, it offers great performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Black+Decker 2900 Watts Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator takes the top spot for the best overall product. With its powerful fan-forced design and efficient heating, it is perfect for larger spaces and rooms.

How to find the best radiator heater?

Discovering the best radiator heater involves considering key factors. Evaluate the heating capacity to ensure it matches your room size, look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills, and assess safety features such as overheat protection. Pay attention to user reviews for real-world performance insights and durability. Consider portability and ease of use for optimal convenience. Finding the ideal radiator heater is about a thoughtful balance of heating efficiency, safety, and user satisfaction, ensuring a warm and comfortable environment in your home.

FAQs on radiator heater

The average price range for radiator heaters is between INR 6000 to INR 9000, depending on the brand and features.
Yes, most of these radiator heaters are energy-efficient, providing cost-effective heating solutions for your home.
When buying a radiator heater, consider features like adjustable thermostat, efficient heating, and portability for convenience.
Yes, there are new releases in radiator heaters with advanced features and energy-saving options to provide efficient heating solutions.
