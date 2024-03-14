Icon
HT Shop Now Close Icon

Best Neutrogena sunscreens are non-sticky and lightweight: Top 10 picks

Last Published on Mar 16, 2024 12:00 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Best Neutrogena sunscreens offer superior protection against harmful UV rays, are generally lightweight and non sticky and are suitable for all skin types. Trust Neutrogena for your skin's health and radiance. Read More

When it comes to protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, Neutrogena has a range of high-quality sunscreens to suit every need. From ultra-sheer formulas to dry-touch sunblocks, Neutrogena offers a variety of options to keep your skin safe from UV rays.

Sunscreens, in general, are essential for protecting your skin from the damaging effects of UV radiation. They shield against sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. Choose broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher, and reapply every two hours for optimal protection. Remember: sunscreen is your skin's best defense against sun damage.

In this article, we will delve into the details of the top 10 Neutrogena sunscreens available in the market, highlighting their key features, pros and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy formula is suitable for sensitive skin and provides a matte finish. This sunscreen is water-resistant and oil-free, making it an ideal choice for outdoor activities.

Pros

  • High SPF for maximum protection
  • Non-greasy and matte finish
  • Water-resistant formula

Cons

  • May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

2. Neutrogena Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 70

The Neutrogena Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 70 provides powerful sun protection with a lightweight, non-greasy feel. Its oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types and leaves a matte finish. This sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant, making it an excellent choice for active individuals.

Pros

  • High SPF for strong sun protection
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Water and sweat-resistant

Cons

  • May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

3. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 100+

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 100+ provides ultra-high sun protection for prolonged outdoor activities. Its lightweight formula is non-greasy and leaves a shine-free finish. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is water-resistant.

Pros

  • Ultra-high SPF for extended sun exposure
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Shine-free finish

Cons

  • May be too heavy for daily wear

4. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 70

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 70 offers high sun protection with a non-greasy, matte finish. Its fast-absorbing formula provides a weightless feel on the skin and is suitable for all skin types. This sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Pros

  • High SPF for effective sun protection
  • Non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula
  • Water and sweat-resistant

Cons

  • May require reapplication after swimming or sweating

5. Neutrogena Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 100+

The Neutrogena Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 100+ offers ultra-high sun protection with a weightless, non-greasy feel. Its oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types and provides a matte finish. This sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant, making it perfect for outdoor activities.

Pros

  • Ultra-high SPF for maximum sun protection
  • Weightless and non-greasy formula
  • Water and sweat-resistant

Cons

  • May be too heavy for daily wear

6. Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen SPF 70

The Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen SPF 70 provides reliable sun protection with a refreshing beach scent. Its lightweight formula is non-greasy and water-resistant, making it perfect for beach days and outdoor activities. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types.

Pros

  • Refreshing beach scent
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • May require frequent reapplication

7. Neutrogena Acne-Prone Skin Sunscreen SPF 55

The Neutrogena Acne-Prone Skin Sunscreen SPF 55 provides effective sun protection for acne-prone skin. Its non-comedogenic formula is oil-free and does not clog pores, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for daily wear.

Pros

  • Non-comedogenic and oil-free formula
  • Suitable for acne-prone skin
  • Water and sweat-resistant

Cons

  • May not provide enough hydration for dry skin

8. Neutrogena Invisible Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+

The Neutrogena Invisible Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ provides powerful sun protection with an invisible finish. Its lightweight formula is non-greasy and suitable for all skin types. This sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant, making it an ideal choice for daily wear and outdoor activities.

Pros

  • Invisible finish for no white cast
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Water and sweat-resistant

Cons

  • May require reapplication after swimming or sweating

9. Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen SPF 50

The Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen SPF 50 provides gentle sun protection for delicate baby skin. Its tear-free and fragrance-free formula is suitable for sensitive skin and does not cause irritation. This sunscreen is water-resistant and provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Pros

  • Gentle and tear-free formula
  • Fragrance-free and non-irritating
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • May leave a white cast on the skin

10. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 30

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 30 provides reliable sun protection with a lightweight, non-greasy feel. Its oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types and provides a matte finish. This sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant, making it perfect for daily wear and outdoor activities.

Pros

  • Broad-spectrum protection
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Water and sweat-resistant

Cons

  • May require frequent reapplication

Comparison Table

Product NameSPFFormulaWater-Resistance
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+SPF 50+Non-greasy, matte finishYes
Neutrogena Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 70SPF 70Lightweight, non-greasyYes
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 100+SPF 100+Lightweight, non-greasyYes
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 70SPF 70Non-greasy, matte finishYes
Neutrogena Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 100+SPF 100+Weightless, non-greasyYes
Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen SPF 70SPF 70Refreshing beach scentYes
Neutrogena Acne-Prone Skin Sunscreen SPF 55SPF 55Non-comedogenic, oil-freeYes
Neutrogena Invisible Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+SPF 50+Invisible finishYes
Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen SPF 50SPF 50Tear-free, fragrance-freeYes
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 30SPF 30Lightweight, non-greasyYes

Best value for money:

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 30 offers excellent sun protection at an affordable price. With its lightweight, non-greasy formula and water-resistant properties, this sunscreen provides great value for money, making it an ideal choice for daily wear and outdoor activities.

Best overall product:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers advanced protection against UVA/UVB rays with a high SPF rating and PA++++. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula is suitable for all skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive skin. With no white cast and water-resistant properties, it provides long-lasting defense against sun damage. Ideal for both men and women, each 30ml pack ensures reliable sun protection.

How to find the perfect Neutrogena sunscreen:

When choosing the perfect Neutrogena sunscreen for your needs, consider the SPF level, formula, water-resistance, and skin type compatibility. Assess the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision. Whether you need high SPF for extended sun exposure or a lightweight formula for daily wear, there is a Neutrogena sunscreen that suits your unique requirements.

FAQs on Neutrogena Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ offers broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection against UVA and UVB rays.
Yes, Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen SPF 50 is fragrance-free and gentle for sensitive baby skin.
Yes, Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen SPF 70 features a refreshing beach scent, perfect for beach days and outdoor activities.
Neutrogena Acne-Prone Skin Sunscreen SPF 55 is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, with a non-comedogenic and oil-free formula.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Skin-care Stories