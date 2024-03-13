Best dry shampoos act on root and hair to instantly absorb excess oil

Best dry shampoos: What do such shampoos? If you wish to have a clean scalp and hair without using water, them such shampoos are for you. Read More

Have you ever heard of dry shampoos? The moment one thinks of shampoos, one thinks of a richly lathered hair being washed with water. A dry shampoo is basically a no-water way of cleaning the scalp and hair. But why does one need to clean one's hair without water? The reasons could be many but lets just say that some times you are rushed for time and aren't able to clean your hair in the conventional manner. In such scenarios a dry shampoo is your best bet. These shampoos are also a good alternative to regular shampoos in summer season, when hair tends to get oily rather soon.

Just what does a dry shampoo do? It is usually a spray which absorbs excess oil and grease from the scalp and hair, making your tresses feel lightweight and bouncier.

But imagine a scenario where you have just come out of a gym session and have to head for a party? Time is at a premium. A few spritz of dry shampoo can certainly make your hair look more than presentable. Imagine you have been working long hours and haven't been able to wash your hair. But you must attend an important meeting. What's the way out? Just spray some of dry shampoo and you are good to go. However, like all synthetic products, apply caution while using such products.

We have shortlisted some good options of dry shampoos available in Amazon. Check them out and if you like some, add them to your cart.

1) KERASTASE Fresh Affair Dry Shampoo