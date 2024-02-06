Best vacuum cleaners in India for effective cleaning: 10 worthy mentions

Last Published on Feb 06, 2024 17:20 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Experience superior cleaning with best vacuum cleaners in India, such as Kent, Philips, AmazonBasics, Eureka Forbes and Inalsa. Revolutionize your cleaning routine for spotless floors and surfaces. Read More Read Less

Keeping your home clean and dust-free is essential for a healthy living environment. With the wide variety of vacuum cleaners available in the market, choosing the best one can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best vacuum cleaners in India, with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and price comparisons. Whether you need a handheld, upright, or wet and dry vacuum cleaner, we have got you covered.

1. KENT Storm Cyclone5

The KENT Storm Cyclone5 features advanced cyclonic technology that ensures effective cleaning of floors, carpets, and curtains. With a powerful motor, it offers high suction power and comes with a dust bag full indicator.

Pros Powerful suction

Effective cleaning of curtains

Dust bag full indicator Cons Relatively high price

2. American Micronic AMI-VCD21-1600WDx

The American Micronic AMI-VCD21-1600WDx is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel drum. It offers a large capacity of 21 liters and comes with various accessories for versatile cleaning.

Pros Powerful suction

Large capacity

Versatile cleaning Cons Relatively heavy and bulky

Also read: Ultimate guide to choosing the best vacuum cleaner: October 2023 guide 3. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is a compact and powerful vacuum cleaner with advanced dust filtration technology. It offers a large dust capacity and comes with a turbo brush for effective cleaning.

Pros Compact and lightweight

Advanced dust filtration

Large dust capacity Cons May require frequent filter cleaning

4. AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner

The AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner features a high-efficiency motor and cyclonic action for powerful suction. It comes with a washable HEPA filter and a dust bin capacity of 2 liters.

Pros High-efficiency motor

Powerful suction

Washable HEPA filter Cons Small dust bin capacity

5. Eureka Forbes Handheld Upright Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Handheld Upright Cleaner is a versatile vacuum cleaner that can be used as a handheld or upright cleaner. It features a powerful motor and comes with various attachments for different cleaning needs.

Pros Versatile cleaning options

Powerful motor

Various attachments included Cons May be heavy for handheld use

6. Ace 1600-Watt 21-Litre Stainless Steel Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The Ace 1600-Watt 21-Litre Stainless Steel Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is designed for efficient cleaning of wet and dry surfaces. It offers a large capacity and comes with a powerful motor.

Pros Efficient wet and dry cleaning

Large capacity

Powerful motor Cons Relatively heavy and bulky

Also read: Vacuum cleaners under ₹ 5000: Keep your home clean without spending too much 7. AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a lightweight and portable cleaner for quick and easy cleaning. It comes with a dust bag full indicator and various attachments for versatile cleaning.

Pros Lightweight and portable

Quick and easy cleaning

Various attachments included Cons Less powerful motor for heavy cleaning

8. Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo

The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo is a versatile vacuum cleaner for wet and dry cleaning. It features a powerful motor and comes with various attachments for thorough cleaning.

Pros Versatile wet and dry cleaning

Powerful motor

Various attachments included Cons Relatively heavy and bulky

9. Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W

The Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W is a multifunctional vacuum cleaner with a powerful motor. It is designed for efficient cleaning of both wet and dry surfaces and comes with a large dust capacity.

Pros Multifunctional cleaning

Powerful motor

Large dust capacity Cons Relatively heavy and bulky

10. Jimmy JV35 Mattress Sterilization Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The Jimmy JV35 Mattress Sterilization Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is designed for effective cleaning and sterilization of mattresses and upholstery. It features a powerful motor and UV sterilization technology.

Pros Effective cleaning and sterilization

Powerful motor

Compact and lightweight Cons Limited application for mattresses and upholstery

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Motor Power Warranty KENT Storm Cyclone5 High Powerful 1 year American Micronic AMI-VCD21-1600WDx Large 1600W 1 year Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Large Compact 2 years AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner Medium High-efficiency 1 year Eureka Forbes Handheld Upright Cleaner Medium Powerful 1 year Ace 1600-Watt 21-Litre Stainless Steel Large 1600W 1 year AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Cleaner Small 800W 1 year Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Large Powerful 1 year Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W Large 1000W 1 year Jimmy JV35 Mattress Sterilization Small Powerful 1 year

Best value for money: The AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers great value for money with its lightweight and portable design, making it perfect for quick and easy cleaning tasks.

Best overall product: The American Micronic AMI-VCD21-1600WDx stands out as the best overall product with its powerful suction, large capacity, and versatile cleaning accessories, making it ideal for various cleaning needs.

How to find the best vacuum cleaner: To find the best vacuum cleaner, assess your needs: consider floor type, pets, allergies, and size of your space. Research reputable brands like Dyson, Shark, or Miele, and read customer reviews for insights. Compare features such as suction power, filtration, attachments, and warranty. Prioritize quality and functionality for optimal cleaning performance.

FAQs on best vacuum cleaner What is the warranty period for these vacuum cleaners? Most of the vacuum cleaners listed here come with a standard warranty period of 1-2 years, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales service. Are these vacuum cleaners suitable for cleaning carpets and curtains? Yes, many of the vacuum cleaners listed here are designed for effective cleaning of carpets, curtains, and various surfaces, making them versatile for different cleaning needs. Do these vacuum cleaners require frequent maintenance? While some vacuum cleaners may require occasional filter cleaning, the majority of the listed products are designed for easy maintenance and hassle-free cleaning. Are there any special features or attachments included with these vacuum cleaners? Yes, most of the vacuum cleaners come with various attachments such as brushes, nozzles, and extension tubes for versatile cleaning of different surfaces and areas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances