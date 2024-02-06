Best vacuum cleaners in India for effective cleaning: 10 worthy mentions
Last Published on Feb 06, 2024 17:20 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Experience superior cleaning with best vacuum cleaners in India, such as Kent, Philips, AmazonBasics, Eureka Forbes and Inalsa. Revolutionize your cleaning routine for spotless floors and surfaces. Read More
Keeping your home clean and dust-free is essential for a healthy living environment. With the wide variety of vacuum cleaners available in the market, choosing the best one can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best vacuum cleaners in India, with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and price comparisons. Whether you need a handheld, upright, or wet and dry vacuum cleaner, we have got you covered.
1. KENT Storm Cyclone5
The KENT Storm Cyclone5 features advanced cyclonic technology that ensures effective cleaning of floors, carpets, and curtains. With a powerful motor, it offers high suction power and comes with a dust bag full indicator.
Pros
Powerful suction
Effective cleaning of curtains
Dust bag full indicator
Cons
Relatively high price
2. American Micronic AMI-VCD21-1600WDx
The American Micronic AMI-VCD21-1600WDx is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel drum. It offers a large capacity of 21 liters and comes with various accessories for versatile cleaning.
The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is a compact and powerful vacuum cleaner with advanced dust filtration technology. It offers a large dust capacity and comes with a turbo brush for effective cleaning.
Pros
Compact and lightweight
Advanced dust filtration
Large dust capacity
Cons
May require frequent filter cleaning
4. AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner
The AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner features a high-efficiency motor and cyclonic action for powerful suction. It comes with a washable HEPA filter and a dust bin capacity of 2 liters.
Pros
High-efficiency motor
Powerful suction
Washable HEPA filter
Cons
Small dust bin capacity
5. Eureka Forbes Handheld Upright Cleaner
The Eureka Forbes Handheld Upright Cleaner is a versatile vacuum cleaner that can be used as a handheld or upright cleaner. It features a powerful motor and comes with various attachments for different cleaning needs.
The AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a lightweight and portable cleaner for quick and easy cleaning. It comes with a dust bag full indicator and various attachments for versatile cleaning.
Pros
Lightweight and portable
Quick and easy cleaning
Various attachments included
Cons
Less powerful motor for heavy cleaning
8. Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo
The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo is a versatile vacuum cleaner for wet and dry cleaning. It features a powerful motor and comes with various attachments for thorough cleaning.
Pros
Versatile wet and dry cleaning
Powerful motor
Various attachments included
Cons
Relatively heavy and bulky
9. Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W
The Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W is a multifunctional vacuum cleaner with a powerful motor. It is designed for efficient cleaning of both wet and dry surfaces and comes with a large dust capacity.
Pros
Multifunctional cleaning
Powerful motor
Large dust capacity
Cons
Relatively heavy and bulky
10. Jimmy JV35 Mattress Sterilization Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
The Jimmy JV35 Mattress Sterilization Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is designed for effective cleaning and sterilization of mattresses and upholstery. It features a powerful motor and UV sterilization technology.
Pros
Effective cleaning and sterilization
Powerful motor
Compact and lightweight
Cons
Limited application for mattresses and upholstery
Comparison Table
Product Name
Capacity
Motor Power
Warranty
KENT Storm Cyclone5
High
Powerful
1 year
American Micronic AMI-VCD21-1600WDx
Large
1600W
1 year
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01
Large
Compact
2 years
AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner
Medium
High-efficiency
1 year
Eureka Forbes Handheld Upright Cleaner
Medium
Powerful
1 year
Ace 1600-Watt 21-Litre Stainless Steel
Large
1600W
1 year
AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Cleaner
Small
800W
1 year
Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo
Large
Powerful
1 year
Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W
Large
1000W
1 year
Jimmy JV35 Mattress Sterilization
Small
Powerful
1 year
Best value for money:
The AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers great value for money with its lightweight and portable design, making it perfect for quick and easy cleaning tasks.
Best overall product:
The American Micronic AMI-VCD21-1600WDx stands out as the best overall product with its powerful suction, large capacity, and versatile cleaning accessories, making it ideal for various cleaning needs.
How to find the best vacuum cleaner:
To find the best vacuum cleaner, assess your needs: consider floor type, pets, allergies, and size of your space. Research reputable brands like Dyson, Shark, or Miele, and read customer reviews for insights. Compare features such as suction power, filtration, attachments, and warranty. Prioritize quality and functionality for optimal cleaning performance.
FAQs on best vacuum cleaner
Most of the vacuum cleaners listed here come with a standard warranty period of 1-2 years, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales service.
Yes, many of the vacuum cleaners listed here are designed for effective cleaning of carpets, curtains, and various surfaces, making them versatile for different cleaning needs.
While some vacuum cleaners may require occasional filter cleaning, the majority of the listed products are designed for easy maintenance and hassle-free cleaning.
Yes, most of the vacuum cleaners come with various attachments such as brushes, nozzles, and extension tubes for versatile cleaning of different surfaces and areas.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more