Best LED TVs in India: A complete comparison guide, 10 picks

Summary: Discover the pinnacle of home entertainment with best LED TVs in India, including models from brands like Sony Bravia, Samsung, LG, Redmi, Kodak, Acer and OnePlus. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and immersive audio experiences. Read More Read Less

In today's digital age, LED TVs have become an essential part of every household. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the best LED TV can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best LED TVs available in India, featuring top brands such as LG, Redmi, Kodak, OnePlus, Acer, iFFALCON, Samsung, and VU. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect LED TV for your home entertainment needs.

1. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a versatile LED TV that offers stunning picture quality and smart features at an affordable price. With a 32-inch HD display, built-in Wi-Fi, and support for popular streaming apps, this TV is perfect for both entertainment and productivity. Its sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Pros Great picture quality

Smart features for connectivity

User-friendly interface Cons Sound quality could be better

2. Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV L32R8

The Redmi L32R8 is a budget-friendly LED TV that offers impressive picture quality and smart features. With a 32-inch HD display, built-in Chromecast, and PatchWall interface, this TV provides seamless access to a wide range of content. Its stylish design and affordable price make it an excellent choice for value-conscious buyers.

Pros Seamless access to content

Stylish design

Affordable price point Cons Limited app support

Also read: 10 best LED TVs in India: Compare features, prices and pros and cons 3. Kodak 32 inches HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 32HDX7XPRO

The Kodak 32HDX7XPRO is a feature-packed LED TV that offers certified Android support and impressive picture quality. With a 32-inch HD display, built-in Google Assistant, and multiple connectivity options, this TV delivers a seamless entertainment experience. Its sleek bezel-less design and affordable price make it a top choice for tech-savvy consumers.

Pros Certified Android support

Google Assistant for voice control

Sleek bezel-less design Cons Limited app store options

4. OnePlus 43 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1

The OnePlus 43Y1 is a premium LED TV that offers a best-in-class viewing experience and advanced smart features. With a 43-inch Full HD display, Dolby Audio support, and OxygenPlay interface, this TV provides immersive entertainment with stunning visuals and crystal-clear sound. Its sleek design and premium build quality make it an ideal choice for discerning consumers.

Pros Best-in-class viewing experience

Dolby Audio for immersive sound

Premium build quality Cons Higher price point

5. Acer 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL

The Acer AR32AR2841HDFL is a versatile LED TV that offers a range of smart features and reliable performance. With a 32-inch HD display, Android OS support, and multiple connectivity options, this TV delivers a seamless entertainment experience. Its slim bezel design and affordable price point make it a great value for money.

Pros Range of smart features

Reliable performance

Slim bezel design Cons Average sound quality

6. iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53

The iFFALCON iFF32S53 is a stylish LED TV that offers a bezel-less design and smart features for immersive entertainment. With a 32-inch HD display, Android OS support, and AI voice interaction, this TV provides a seamless viewing experience. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a top choice for modern households.

Pros Bezel-less design for immersive viewing

AI voice interaction for convenience

Stylish and sleek design Cons Limited app support

Also read: A guide to choosing the best LED smart TV 7. Samsung 43 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL

The Samsung UA43CUE70AKLXL is a premium 4K UHD LED TV that offers stunning visuals and smart features for a cinematic viewing experience. With a 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD display, Multi-View support, and Voice Assistant, this TV provides immersive entertainment with vibrant colors and crisp details. Its slim design and advanced features make it a top choice for home theater enthusiasts.

Pros Stunning 4K UHD visuals

Multi-View for multitasking

Voice Assistant for convenience Cons Higher price point

8. LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC

The LG 43UR7500PSC is a premium 4K Ultra HD LED TV that offers exceptional picture quality and smart features for a superior viewing experience. With a 43-inch 4K UHD display, Quad-Core Processor, and Magic Remote, this TV delivers stunning visuals and seamless navigation. Its sleek design and premium build quality make it an ideal choice for discerning consumers.

Pros Exceptional 4K UHD picture quality

Quad-Core Processor for smooth performance

Magic Remote for easy navigation Cons Higher price point

9. VU 55 inches 4K GloLED Google Smart LED TV 55GloLED

The VU 55GloLED is a premium 4K LED TV that offers stunning visuals and advanced smart features for a cinematic entertainment experience. With a 55-inch 4K UHD display, Google Assistant support, and Dolby Vision HDR, this TV delivers immersive viewing with lifelike colors and enhanced contrast. Its sleek design and premium sound quality make it a top choice for home theater enthusiasts.

Pros Stunning 4K UHD visuals

Google Assistant for voice control

Premium sound quality Cons Higher price point

10. Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Google Smart LED TV KD-65X74K

The Sony KD-65X74K is a high-end 4K LED TV that offers exceptional picture quality and smart features for a premium entertainment experience. With a 65-inch 4K UHD display, Google Assistant support, and Acoustic Multi-Audio, this TV delivers immersive viewing with superior sound and lifelike visuals. Its sleek design and advanced features make it the best overall product in the category.

Pros Exceptional 4K UHD picture quality

Google Assistant for voice control

Superior sound quality Cons Higher price point

Comparison Table

Product Name Display Type Smart Features Sound Quality LG 32LM563BPTC HD Ready Smart TV with built-in Wi-Fi Great sound quality Redmi L32R8 HD Ready Smart TV with built-in Chromecast Impressive sound quality Kodak 32HDX7XPRO HD Certified Android Built-in Google Assistant Clear sound quality OnePlus 43Y1 Full HD Dolby Audio support Crystal-clear sound quality Acer AR32AR2841HDFL HD Ready Android OS support Reliable sound quality iFFALCON iFF32S53 HD Ready Android OS support Stylish sound quality Samsung UA43CUE70AKLXL Crystal 4K UHD Multi-View support Immersive sound quality LG 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD Quad-Core Processor Exceptional sound quality VU 55GloLED 4K UHD Google Assistant support Premium sound quality Sony KD-65X74K 4K UHD Google Assistant support Superior sound quality

Best value for money: The Redmi L32R8 offers the best value for money with its impressive picture quality, smart features, and affordable price point. It's a budget-friendly option that delivers exceptional performance for the price, making it a top choice for value-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Sony KD-65X74K is the best overall product in the category, offering exceptional picture quality, superior sound, and advanced smart features. With its premium build quality and immersive entertainment experience, it's the top choice for discerning consumers who seek the best-in-class LED TV.

How to find the best LED TV: Finding the best LED TV involves considering factors like screen size, resolution, smart features, and budget. Research reputable brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL. Read reviews, compare specifications, and visit stores for firsthand experience. Prioritize picture quality, audio performance, connectivity options, and warranty for the ultimate viewing experience.

FAQs on best LED TV What are the key factors to consider when buying an LED TV? When buying an LED TV, consider factors such as display type, resolution, smart features, sound quality, and design. Determine your specific needs and budget to find the best option. What is the difference between HD Ready, Full HD, and 4K UHD displays? HD Ready displays offer 720p resolution, Full HD displays offer 1080p resolution, and 4K UHD displays offer 2160p resolution. Higher resolution displays provide sharper and more detailed visuals. Which LED TV offers the best sound quality? The Sony KD-65X74K offers the best sound quality with its Acoustic Multi-Audio technology, delivering superior audio performance for an immersive entertainment experience. Are smart features important in an LED TV? Smart features such as built-in Wi-Fi, streaming apps, voice control, and connectivity options enhance the functionality and entertainment value of an LED TV, making them important for modern households.

