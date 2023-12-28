Best Havells heaters in India: Top 10 heaters to beat winter chill in style

Published on Dec 28, 2023 23:28 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Havells is a trusted brand when it comes to home appliances, and their range of heaters is no exception. With a variety of options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the right one for your needs. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Havells heaters in India for 2023, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

1. Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater The Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater is a powerful and efficient option for heating large rooms. With its 13 fins, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a 2900-watt power capacity. Its cord winder and castor wheels make it easy to move around. Specifications of Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater: 13 fins for consistent warmth

2900-watt power capacity

Cord winder and castor wheels for portability

Pros Powerful heating capacity

Easy to move around Cons May be too large for smaller rooms

Our Pick Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black) ₹ 18,895 48% off ₹ 9,898 from

2. Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater The Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater is a versatile option that can be used as a fan or heater. With its 1000-watt power capacity, it is suitable for smaller rooms and comes with a safety tip-over switch and overheat protection. Specifications of Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater: 2-in-1 fan and heater

1000-watt power capacity

Safety tip-over switch and overheat protection

Pros Versatile use

Safety features for peace of mind Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W & PTC Heater 400W (Blue & Black) ₹ 21,015 38% off ₹ 12,999 from

Also read: Top room heaters: 10 premium choices to match your taste 3. Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter The Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter is a cozy option for personal use. With its 2000-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient heating. It also comes with a thermal cut-off for added safety. Specifications of Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter: 2000-watt power capacity

Cozy comforter design

Thermal cut-off for added safety

Pros Quick and efficient heating

Added safety features Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) ₹ 5,665 44% off ₹ 3,198 from

4. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater is a sleek and stylish option for modern homes. With its quartz tubes, it provides instant heating and comes with a cool-touch handle for added safety. Experience unmatched winter comfort with the best Havells heater – where warmth meets innovation and style for a cozy home ambiance. Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater: Quartz tubes for instant heating

Sleek and stylish design

Cool-touch handle for added safety

Pros Instant heating

Stylish design Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue) ₹ 3,045 41% off ₹ 1,798 from

5. Havells Cista Room Heater The Havells Cista Room Heater is a compact and portable option for personal use. With its 2000-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient heating and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety. Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater: Compact and portable design

2000-watt power capacity

Cool-touch body for added safety

Pros Quick and efficient heating

Portable for use in different rooms Cons May not be suitable for very large rooms

Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts ₹ 3,945 35% off ₹ 2,548 from

6. Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater The Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater is an energy-efficient option for eco-conscious users. With its PTC heating element, it provides quick and consistent warmth and comes with an adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. Specifications of Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater: PTC heating element for energy efficiency

Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Quick and consistent warmth

Pros Energy-efficient

Personalized comfort with adjustable thermostat Cons May not be suitable for very large rooms

Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater (White & Black) ₹ 5,665 39% off ₹ 3,449 from

7. Havells Zella Immersion Rod The Havells Zella Immersion Rod is a versatile option for heating water. With its 1500-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient water heating and comes with a shock-proof handle for added safety. Specifications of Havells Zella Immersion Rod: 1500-watt power capacity

Versatile water heating option

Shock-proof handle for added safety

Pros Quick and efficient water heating

Versatile use Cons May not be suitable for heating large volumes of water

Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible flap 1000 Watt (Blue) ₹ 1,820 13% off ₹ 1,590 from

8. Havells Carbon Heater The Havells Carbon Heater is a modern and efficient option for heating smaller rooms. With its carbon fiber heating element, it provides quick and consistent warmth and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety. Specifications of Havells Carbon Heater: Carbon fiber heating element for quick warmth

Modern and efficient design

Cool-touch body for added safety

Pros Quick and consistent warmth

Modern design Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black) ₹ 6,245 41% off ₹ 3,679 from

9. Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige The Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige Heater is a classic and reliable option for heating medium-sized rooms. With its 2500-watt power capacity, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a tip-over switch and overheat protection for added safety. Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige: Classic and reliable design

2500-watt power capacity

Tip-over switch and overheat protection

Pros Consistent warmth

Added safety features Cons May not be suitable for very large rooms

Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater with Fan Beige 2900 Watts ₹ 17,645 44% off ₹ 9,798 from

Also read: Top 10 must-have advanced technology room heater fans 10. Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190 The Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190 Heater is a sleek and powerful option for heating large rooms. With its 1900-watt power capacity, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety. Specifications of Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190: Sleek and powerful design

1900-watt power capacity

Cool-touch body for added safety

Pros Powerful heating capacity

Stylish design Cons May not be suitable for very small rooms

Havells OFR 7 Wave Fins with Fan 1900 watt (Black),GHROFBYK190 ₹ 13,395 39% off ₹ 8,190 from

Comparison Table

Features Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater Havells Cista Room Heater Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater Havells Zella Immersion Rod Havells Carbon Heater Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190 Heating Capacity 2900W 1000W 2000W NA 2000W 1500W NA NA 2500W 1900W Design 13 fins 2-in-1 Comforter Quartz tubes Compact PTC heating element Immersion Rod Carbon fiber Classic Sleek Safety Features Cord winder, Castor wheels Tip-over switch, Overheat protection Thermal cut-off Cool-touch handle Cool-touch body Adjustable thermostat Shock-proof handle Cool-touch body Tip-over switch, Overheat protection Cool-touch body

Best value for money: The Havells Cista Room Heater offers the best value for money with its compact and portable design, quick and efficient heating, and cool-touch body for added safety.

Best overall product: The Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater stands out as the best overall product with its powerful heating capacity, 13 fins for consistent warmth, and cord winder and castor wheels for portability.

How to find the best Havells heater? The Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater is the best overall product with its powerful heating capacity, 13 fins for consistent warmth, and cord winder and castor wheels for portability.

FAQs on havells heater What is the heating capacity of these heaters? The heating capacity varies from 1000W to 2900W, depending on the model. Choose the one that suits your room size. Do these heaters come with safety features? Yes, all the heaters come with safety features such as tip-over switches, overheat protection, and cool-touch handles or bodies. Are these heaters energy-efficient? Some models, such as the 1500 Solace PTC Heater, are designed to be energy-efficient with adjustable thermostats and PTC heating elements. Can these heaters be used in different rooms? Yes, depending on the size and portability of the heater, they can be used in different rooms for personalized comfort.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so