Best Havells heaters in India: Top 10 heaters to beat winter chill in style

Havells is a trusted brand when it comes to home appliances, and their range of heaters is no exception. With a variety of options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the right one for your needs. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Havells heaters in India for 2023, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.
1. Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater
The Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater is a powerful and efficient option for heating large rooms. With its 13 fins, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a 2900-watt power capacity. Its cord winder and castor wheels make it easy to move around.
Specifications of Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater:
- 13 fins for consistent warmth
- 2900-watt power capacity
- Cord winder and castor wheels for portability
2. Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater
The Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater is a versatile option that can be used as a fan or heater. With its 1000-watt power capacity, it is suitable for smaller rooms and comes with a safety tip-over switch and overheat protection.
Specifications of Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater:
- 2-in-1 fan and heater
- 1000-watt power capacity
- Safety tip-over switch and overheat protection
3. Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter
The Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter is a cozy option for personal use. With its 2000-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient heating. It also comes with a thermal cut-off for added safety.
Specifications of Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter:
- 2000-watt power capacity
- Cozy comforter design
- Thermal cut-off for added safety
4. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater
The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater is a sleek and stylish option for modern homes. With its quartz tubes, it provides instant heating and comes with a cool-touch handle for added safety.
Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater:
- Quartz tubes for instant heating
- Sleek and stylish design
- Cool-touch handle for added safety
5. Havells Cista Room Heater
The Havells Cista Room Heater is a compact and portable option for personal use. With its 2000-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient heating and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety.
Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater:
- Compact and portable design
- 2000-watt power capacity
- Cool-touch body for added safety
6. Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater
The Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater is an energy-efficient option for eco-conscious users. With its PTC heating element, it provides quick and consistent warmth and comes with an adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort.
Specifications of Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater:
- PTC heating element for energy efficiency
- Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
- Quick and consistent warmth
7. Havells Zella Immersion Rod
The Havells Zella Immersion Rod is a versatile option for heating water. With its 1500-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient water heating and comes with a shock-proof handle for added safety.
Specifications of Havells Zella Immersion Rod:
- 1500-watt power capacity
- Versatile water heating option
- Shock-proof handle for added safety
8. Havells Carbon Heater
The Havells Carbon Heater is a modern and efficient option for heating smaller rooms. With its carbon fiber heating element, it provides quick and consistent warmth and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety.
Specifications of Havells Carbon Heater:
- Carbon fiber heating element for quick warmth
- Modern and efficient design
- Cool-touch body for added safety
9. Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige
The Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige Heater is a classic and reliable option for heating medium-sized rooms. With its 2500-watt power capacity, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a tip-over switch and overheat protection for added safety.
Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige:
- Classic and reliable design
- 2500-watt power capacity
- Tip-over switch and overheat protection
10. Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190
The Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190 Heater is a sleek and powerful option for heating large rooms. With its 1900-watt power capacity, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety.
Specifications of Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190:
- Sleek and powerful design
- 1900-watt power capacity
- Cool-touch body for added safety
Best value for money:
The Havells Cista Room Heater offers the best value for money with its compact and portable design, quick and efficient heating, and cool-touch body for added safety.
Best overall product:
The Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater stands out as the best overall product with its powerful heating capacity, 13 fins for consistent warmth, and cord winder and castor wheels for portability.
How to find the best Havells heater?
