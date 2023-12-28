Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best Havells heaters in India: Top 10 heaters to beat winter chill in style

Published on Dec 28, 2023 23:28 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best havells heaters in india 2023

Summary:

Best Havells heaters: Explore the top 10 choices in India, ensuring warmth and comfort. From sleek designs to advanced features, find the ideal heater to elevate your winter experience. Trust Havells for reliable performance and cozy living in every season. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

₹18,895 48% off
item

Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W & PTC Heater 400W (Blue & Black)

₹21,015 38% off
item

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)

₹5,665 44% off
item

Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue)

₹3,045 41% off
item

Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts

₹3,945 35% off
item

Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater (White & Black)

₹5,665 39% off
item

Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible flap 1000 Watt (Blue)

₹1,820 13% off
item

Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black)

₹6,245 41% off
item

Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater with Fan Beige 2900 Watts

₹17,645 44% off
item

Havells OFR 7 Wave Fins with Fan 1900 watt (Black),GHROFBYK190

₹13,395 39% off

Havells is a trusted brand when it comes to home appliances, and their range of heaters is no exception. With a variety of options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the right one for your needs. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Havells heaters in India for 2023, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

1. Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater

The Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater is a powerful and efficient option for heating large rooms. With its 13 fins, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a 2900-watt power capacity. Its cord winder and castor wheels make it easy to move around.

Specifications of Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater:

  • 13 fins for consistent warmth
  • 2900-watt power capacity
  • Cord winder and castor wheels for portability

Pros

  • Powerful heating capacity
  • Easy to move around

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller rooms
Our Pick cellpic

Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

₹ 18,895 48% off

2. Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater

The Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater is a versatile option that can be used as a fan or heater. With its 1000-watt power capacity, it is suitable for smaller rooms and comes with a safety tip-over switch and overheat protection.

Specifications of Havells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W Heater:

  • 2-in-1 fan and heater
  • 1000-watt power capacity
  • Safety tip-over switch and overheat protection

Pros

  • Versatile use
  • Safety features for peace of mind

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms
cellpic

Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W & PTC Heater 400W (Blue & Black)

₹ 21,015 38% off

Also read: Top room heaters: 10 premium choices to match your taste

3. Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter

The Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter is a cozy option for personal use. With its 2000-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient heating. It also comes with a thermal cut-off for added safety.

Specifications of Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter:

  • 2000-watt power capacity
  • Cozy comforter design
  • Thermal cut-off for added safety

Pros

  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Added safety features

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
cellpic

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)

₹ 5,665 44% off

4. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater

The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater is a sleek and stylish option for modern homes. With its quartz tubes, it provides instant heating and comes with a cool-touch handle for added safety. Experience unmatched winter comfort with the best Havells heater – where warmth meets innovation and style for a cozy home ambiance.

Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater:

  • Quartz tubes for instant heating
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Cool-touch handle for added safety

Pros

  • Instant heating
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms
cellpic

Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue)

₹ 3,045 41% off

5. Havells Cista Room Heater

The Havells Cista Room Heater is a compact and portable option for personal use. With its 2000-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient heating and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater:

  • Compact and portable design
  • 2000-watt power capacity
  • Cool-touch body for added safety

Pros

  • Quick and efficient heating
  • Portable for use in different rooms

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large rooms
cellpic

Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts

₹ 3,945 35% off

6. Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater

The Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater is an energy-efficient option for eco-conscious users. With its PTC heating element, it provides quick and consistent warmth and comes with an adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort.

Specifications of Havells 1500 Solace PTC Heater:

  • PTC heating element for energy efficiency
  • Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort
  • Quick and consistent warmth

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Personalized comfort with adjustable thermostat

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large rooms
cellpic

Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater (White & Black)

₹ 5,665 39% off

7. Havells Zella Immersion Rod

The Havells Zella Immersion Rod is a versatile option for heating water. With its 1500-watt power capacity, it provides quick and efficient water heating and comes with a shock-proof handle for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Zella Immersion Rod:

  • 1500-watt power capacity
  • Versatile water heating option
  • Shock-proof handle for added safety

Pros

  • Quick and efficient water heating
  • Versatile use

Cons

  • May not be suitable for heating large volumes of water
cellpic

Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible flap 1000 Watt (Blue)

₹ 1,820 13% off

8. Havells Carbon Heater

The Havells Carbon Heater is a modern and efficient option for heating smaller rooms. With its carbon fiber heating element, it provides quick and consistent warmth and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Carbon Heater:

  • Carbon fiber heating element for quick warmth
  • Modern and efficient design
  • Cool-touch body for added safety

Pros

  • Quick and consistent warmth
  • Modern design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms
cellpic

Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black)

₹ 6,245 41% off

9. Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige

The Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige Heater is a classic and reliable option for heating medium-sized rooms. With its 2500-watt power capacity, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a tip-over switch and overheat protection for added safety.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Wave Beige:

  • Classic and reliable design
  • 2500-watt power capacity
  • Tip-over switch and overheat protection

Pros

  • Consistent warmth
  • Added safety features

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large rooms
cellpic

Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater with Fan Beige 2900 Watts

₹ 17,645 44% off

Also read: Top 10 must-have advanced technology room heater fans

10. Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190

The Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190 Heater is a sleek and powerful option for heating large rooms. With its 1900-watt power capacity, it provides consistent warmth and comes with a cool-touch body for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190:

  • Sleek and powerful design
  • 1900-watt power capacity
  • Cool-touch body for added safety

Pros

  • Powerful heating capacity
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very small rooms
cellpic

Havells OFR 7 Wave Fins with Fan 1900 watt (Black),GHROFBYK190

₹ 13,395 39% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesHavells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt HeaterHavells Hestio 2-in-1 1000W HeaterHavells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt ComforterHavells Cozio Quartz Room HeaterHavells Cista Room HeaterHavells 1500 Solace PTC HeaterHavells Zella Immersion RodHavells Carbon HeaterHavells OFR 11 Wave BeigeHavells Wave Fins Black GHROFBYK190
Heating Capacity2900W1000W2000WNA2000W1500WNANA2500W1900W
Design13 fins2-in-1ComforterQuartz tubesCompactPTC heating elementImmersion RodCarbon fiberClassicSleek
Safety FeaturesCord winder, Castor wheelsTip-over switch, Overheat protectionThermal cut-offCool-touch handleCool-touch bodyAdjustable thermostatShock-proof handleCool-touch bodyTip-over switch, Overheat protectionCool-touch body

Best value for money:

The Havells Cista Room Heater offers the best value for money with its compact and portable design, quick and efficient heating, and cool-touch body for added safety.

Best overall product:

The Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater stands out as the best overall product with its powerful heating capacity, 13 fins for consistent warmth, and cord winder and castor wheels for portability.

How to find the best Havells heater?

The Havells OFR 13Fin 2900-Watt Heater is the best overall product with its powerful heating capacity, 13 fins for consistent warmth, and cord winder and castor wheels for portability.

FAQs on havells heater

The heating capacity varies from 1000W to 2900W, depending on the model. Choose the one that suits your room size.
Yes, all the heaters come with safety features such as tip-over switches, overheat protection, and cool-touch handles or bodies.
Some models, such as the 1500 Solace PTC Heater, are designed to be energy-efficient with adjustable thermostats and PTC heating elements.
Yes, depending on the size and portability of the heater, they can be used in different rooms for personalized comfort.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Home-appliances Stories