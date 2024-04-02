Best sunscreens for men in 2024: The ultimate guide to sun protection

When it comes to sun protection, men need a sunscreen that offers effective protection without feeling heavy or greasy. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 sunscreens for men in 2024, taking into account factors such as SPF levels, non-greasy formulas, and long-lasting protection. When it comes to men they tend to have tougher skin than women in general which requires a sunscreen designed specifically for the skin of men making it important to pay attention to the ingredients and effectiveness of the sunscreen. Wether you are an outdoor person or not, even men who sit under jarring fluorescent lighting all day need good sunscreen. So no matter what your day looks like, if you want to give your skin some healthy protection then here are the top picks for you.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula. With an SPF of 50+, this sunscreen is suitable for everyday use and outdoor activities. Its oil-free and PABA-free formula makes it suitable for all skin types.

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

2. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen

Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a hydrating sunscreen that offers SPF 50+ protection. Its non-sticky formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid, making it suitable for dry and sensitive skin. The sunscreen provides long-lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Pros Hydrating formula

Suitable for dry and sensitive skin

High SPF for maximum protection Cons May feel slightly sticky upon application

3. Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Provides a glowing complexion

Suitable for everyday use Cons Lower SPF compared to other products

Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection is a lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen that offers SPF 30 protection. Infused with natural ingredients, this sunscreen provides a glowing and protected complexion while shielding against harmful UV rays. It is suitable for everyday use.

Also read: Best sunscreens for skin protection: Prevent damage of skin and hair, 10 picks 4. Shield Sunscreen Gel

Shield Sunscreen Gel offers SPF 60 protection with a lightweight and non-greasy gel formula. This sunscreen provides long-lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays while keeping the skin hydrated. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May feel slightly sticky upon application

5. Ponds Daily Defence Face Crème

Ponds Daily Defence Face Crème is a non-greasy and lightweight sunscreen that offers SPF 30 protection. Enriched with Vitamin E, this sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, making it suitable for daily use.

Pros Non-greasy and lightweight formula

Enriched with Vitamin E

Suitable for daily use Cons Lower SPF compared to other products

6. Beardo Sunscreen SPF 50+

Beardo Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers high SPF protection with a non-greasy and sweat-resistant formula. This sunscreen is suitable for outdoor activities and provides long-lasting protection against harmful UV rays. It is ideal for men with active lifestyles.

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Non-greasy and sweat-resistant formula

Ideal for active lifestyles Cons May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

7. mCaffeine Sunscreen Protection

mCaffeine Sunscreen Protection is a lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen with SPF 30 protection. Infused with coffee, this sunscreen provides effective protection against UVA and UVB rays while keeping the skin nourished and hydrated.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Infused with coffee for nourishment

Broad-spectrum protection Cons May feel slightly sticky upon application

Also read: Best sunscreens in India: Top 10 picks that give you effective sun protection 8. truct Lightweight Sunscreen

truct Lightweight Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection with a non-greasy and white-cast-free formula. This sunscreen is suitable for both men and women and provides long-lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Non-greasy and white-cast-free formula

Suitable for both men and women Cons May feel slightly sticky upon application

9. Minimalist Sunscreen Multi-Vitamins Cream

Minimalist Sunscreen Multi-Vitamins Cream is a multi-vitamin enriched sunscreen that offers SPF 50 protection. It provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while nourishing the skin with essential vitamins. It is suitable for everyday use.

Pros Enriched with essential vitamins

Broad-spectrum protection

Suitable for everyday use Cons May feel slightly heavy upon application

10. Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel

Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel is a non-greasy and matte-finish sunscreen that offers SPF 50 protection. This sunscreen provides long-lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays while keeping the skin oil-free and fresh.

Pros Non-greasy and matte-finish formula

Long-lasting protection

Oil-free and fresh Cons May feel slightly heavy upon application

Sunscreen for men, top features table:

Product Name SPF Level Formula Suitable for Protection Type Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ Lightweight, non-greasy All skin types Broad-spectrum Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50+ Hydrating, non-sticky Dry and sensitive skin Broad-spectrum Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection SPF 30 Lightweight, non-greasy Everyday use Broad-spectrum Shield Sunscreen Gel SPF 60 Lightweight, non-greasy gel All skin types Broad-spectrum Ponds Daily Defence Face Crème SPF 30 Non-greasy, lightweight Daily use Broad-spectrum Beardo Sunscreen SPF 50+ SPF 50+ Non-greasy, sweat-resistant Outdoor activities Broad-spectrum mCaffeine Sunscreen Protection SPF 30 Lightweight, non-greasy Nourishing and hydrating Broad-spectrum truct Lightweight Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy, white-cast-free Men and women Broad-spectrum Minimalist Sunscreen Multi-Vitamins Cream SPF 50 Multi-vitamin enriched Everyday use Broad-spectrum Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel SPF 50 Non-greasy, matte-finish Long-lasting protection Broad-spectrum

Best value for money: The Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection offers the best value for money, providing lightweight and non-greasy sun protection with a glowing complexion effect. Its natural ingredients and SPF 30 protection make it an affordable and effective choice for everyday use.

Best overall product: The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product, offering SPF 50+ protection with a non-sticky formula and is a broad spectrum scream. Its hydrating properties make it ideal for dry and sensitive skin, providing long-lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays.

How to find the perfect Sunscreen for Men: When choosing the perfect sunscreen, consider factors such as SPF level, formula, suitability for your skin type, and long-lasting protection. Look for a product with broad-spectrum protection and non-greasy formula to ensure effective sun protection without feeling heavy on the skin.

FAQs on Sunscreen for Men What is the SPF level of these sunscreens? All the sunscreens listed offer SPF 30 or higher, providing effective protection against UVA and UVB rays. Are these sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, several sunscreens are suitable for sensitive skin, such as Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen and Shield Sunscreen Gel. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin? Some sunscreens may leave a white cast on darker skin tones, so it's important to choose a product that suits your skin tone. Can these sunscreens be used for outdoor activities? Yes, sunscreens like Beardo Sunscreen SPF 50+ and Shield Sunscreen Gel are designed for outdoor activities and provide sweat-resistant protection.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

